Local Love: Carry your heart on your bag this Valentine’s Day

By Karolyne Ellacott

Published:

So Valentine’s Day, everybody’s most-slash-least favourite holiday, is right around the corner. The question of what to accessorize with while you and your girlfriends sip dirty martinis and watch films that pass the Bechdel Test is raised. Since love trumps hate, there’s no better time to wear your heart on your, well, bag. Nicole Manek’s sequined creation is just what we were looking for. 

Life of Manek, the Toronto-based stylist’s (and beyond) boutique, was the place to head on Dundas West for vintage threads and cool, upcycled finds. So when she made the decision to shutter the brick-and-mortar space, teeth were slowly ground, until the realization hit that we can still shop online.

The Binksie leather sequin heart clutch ($99) is made locally from the best possible materials: a pair of reclaimed leather pants and a sequined party dress (you know that sucker had some good times). Together they have been transformed into this chic little number that’s in limited supply. Play PJ Harvey’s Black Hearted Love on loop in your head and voila! Your outfit is complete. 

Binksie leather sequin heart clutch from Life of Manek

Karolyne Ellacott is senior editor at Post City Magazines. She can oft be spotted at Toronto’s most nostalgic diners wearing glittery heels and pink faux fur. Follow all of her eclectic writing interests on Twitter @kellacott and Instagram @itismekar.

