Local Love: Ohhh Lulu lingerie showcases the skills Sarah Norwood picked up at George Brown

By Karolyne Ellacott

So, it’s Valentine’s Day which means two things. One, it’s the perfect excuse to treat yourself to some lingerie. And two, there’s one day to wait until all that chocolate goes on sale. To sum up: it’s the perfect time to treat oneself. As big Etsy fans, we’re keen on Ohhh Lulu’s pretty pieces to cover off that first point.

Designer Sarah Norwood learned her way around a sewing machine thanks to George Brown’s Fashion Techniques and Design program. Upon graduation, she hopped back to her home town of Orillia. There, what began as a creative outlet has since turned into a bona fide biz and she’s been stitching up underthings in her home ever since.

Norwood has endless romantic unmentionables to choose from. Right now we’re feeling the spiffy Cinnamon Hearts set, which features the prettiest sheer red mesh dotted with hearts ($126.28). The bra and panties are made by hand with all the love and are just the ticket for swanning around in like a proper queen.

And for anyone with a mind to whip up their very own lingerie, Sarah also does YouTube video “sew-alongs.”