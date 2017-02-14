Local Love: Ohhh Lulu lingerie showcases the skills Sarah Norwood picked up at George Brown

By Karolyne Ellacott

Published:

So, it’s Valentine’s Day which means two things. One, it’s the perfect excuse to treat yourself to some lingerie. And two, there’s one day to wait until all that chocolate goes on sale. To sum up: it’s the perfect time to treat oneself. As big Etsy fans, we’re keen on Ohhh Lulu’s pretty pieces to cover off that first point. 

Designer Sarah Norwood learned her way around a sewing machine thanks to George Brown’s Fashion Techniques and Design program. Upon graduation, she hopped back to her home town of Orillia. There, what began as a creative outlet has since turned into a bona fide biz and she’s been stitching up underthings in her home ever since.   

 

Norwood has endless romantic unmentionables to choose from. Right now we’re feeling the spiffy Cinnamon Hearts set, which features the prettiest sheer red mesh dotted with hearts ($126.28). The bra and panties are made by hand with all the love and are just the ticket for swanning around in like a proper queen.   

And for anyone with a mind to whip up their very own lingerie, Sarah also does YouTube video “sew-alongs.” 

Edit Module

Join the conversation and have your say by commenting below. Our comment system uses a Facebook plugin. Please note that you'll have to turn off some ad-blockers in order to see the comments.

Edit Module

Karolyne Ellacott is senior editor at Post City Magazines. She can oft be spotted at Toronto’s most nostalgic diners wearing glittery heels and pink faux fur. Follow all of her eclectic writing interests on Twitter @kellacott and Instagram @itismekar.

Edit ModuleShow Tags

You may also like...

Guide to what to give her for Valentine’s Day

Guide to what to give her for Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day doesn’t have to be over the top. From sexy to sweet, there’s sure to be something just right for her on our list.
Posted 6 days ago
Guide to what to give him for Valentine’s Day

Guide to what to give him for Valentine’s Day

Not sure what to give him for Valentine’s Day? Don’t panic, see our picks below for the perfect find.
Posted 1 week ago
Local Love: Carry your heart on your bag this Valentine’s Day

Local Love: Carry your heart on your bag this Valentine’s Day

The Binksie leather sequin heart clutch ($99) is made locally from the best possible materials: a pair of reclaimed leather pants and a sequined party dress (you know that sucker had some good times).
Posted 1 week ago
Jeanne Beker finds some amour-worthy looks for both ladies and gents.

Jeanne Beker finds some amour-worthy looks for both ladies and gents.

Whether you’re a true romantic or more of a realist, Valentine’s Day remains a great excuse to get gussied up for a night on the town. Jeanne’s done the legwork and found some amour-worthy looks for both ladies and gents.
Posted 1 week ago
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleEdit Module