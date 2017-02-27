Local Love: Warmer weather is the perfect cue to spring for a new jacket

By Karolyne Ellacott

Spring has sprung (we think) so it’s the perfect excuse to invest in a spiffy new jacket. Ladies have been feeling the man-sized denim jacket as of late, but this season why not shake things up a tad? Leave it to local lady Hayley Elsaesser to inject some megafun into an everyday staple.

The spirited designer, who just showed her latest magical collection at NYFW, lives and breathes vibrant prints and can count folks like Miley Cyrus and Kat von D as fans. Her unisex cotton jacket spins a classic print — leopard — on its head by morphing it into a sassy sky blue and fuchsia ($190). Done in a cotton-spandex blend, this puppy boasts some notch lapels for a touch the fancy, along with patch pockets, to help you look effortlessly cool.

And if you’re feeling extra bold, pair up with Hayley’s neat wide-legged pants for a cool head-to-toe look that lets onlookers know you’re taking life by the horns.