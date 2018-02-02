3 ways to treat yo' self or someone special this Valentine's Day

By A Postcity.com partnership

Published:

 

With spring just around the corner, there's never been a better time to ditch those warm winter hues for cool bright shades. From ombre to highlights, Master Stylist Shelley is an expert in finding the perfect colour combinations to flatter any complexion. Call today to book a custom colouring appointment and get your hair cut free. Offer ends Feb 28, 2018. Colour starting at $88.
SHELLEY'S HAIRSTYLING, 482 Eglinton Avenue W, 416-489-0555

 

Why not give the gift of beautiful skin this year? Non-surgical facial and body rejuvenation is the passion of Dr. Marie Gidon, Cosmetic Dermatologist. Fraxel laser targets both the surface and deeper layers of the skin for a smoother, fresher, younger-looking appearance, improving tone, texture, brown spots, and the appearance of acne scars and wrinkles. Treatments start at $800.
GIDON AESTHETICS AND MEDISPA, 1849 Yonge St, 416-483-4541

 

Uptown Spa is North York's best kept secret, but this February we're spilling the beans. From well being to pampering, therapists and stylists will customize each treatment depending on what you're looking for. With massage therapy, esthetics and hair styling to choose from, there's something for everyone this Valentine's Day. Massages start at $65.
UPTOWN SPA, 801 York Mills Rd #311, North York, 416 449-4044
 

