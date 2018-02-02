3 Valentine's Day gifts guaranteed to bring the bling
This stunning Circles of Fire Ring in 18kt yellow gold, London Blue Topaz and diamonds is inspired by dragons, the universal symbols of strength and power. Carrera y Carrera craftsmen bring the smallest details of this mythological animal to life in precious metal, just like dragons born from earth and fire.
CARRERA Y CARRERA, 139 Cumberland Street, 416-927-8181
Circles of Fire ring, price on request
An eternity band is a timeless and beautiful way to show her your eternal love. This ladies’ white gold eternity band set with 16 round brilliant cut diamonds weighing 3.90 carat total weight of (VS) in clarity and (F-G) in colour.
VAN RIJK JEWELLERS, 90 Eglinton Avenue E., 416-440-0123
White Gold Eternity Band, $10,900
Once a cherished Jadeite bangle that tragically broke into three pieces; uneven and jagged our staff were able to polish edges into even shapes and create caps with diamonds and re-invent a complete new set. Only at Arax Jewellery can you create & complete this level of custom artisan jewellery making on-site everyday.
ARAX JEWELLERY, York Mills & Leslie, 416-391-2541
Price on request