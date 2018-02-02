3 Valentine's Day gifts guaranteed to bring the bling

By A Postcity.com partnership

This stunning Circles of Fire Ring in 18kt yellow gold, London Blue Topaz and diamonds is inspired by dragons, the universal symbols of strength and power. Carrera y Carrera craftsmen bring the smallest details of this mythological animal to life in precious metal, just like dragons born from earth and fire.

CARRERA Y CARRERA, 139 Cumberland Street, 416-927-8181

Circles of Fire ring, price on request

An eternity band is a timeless and beautiful way to show her your eternal love. This ladies’ white gold eternity band set with 16 round brilliant cut diamonds weighing 3.9​0​ carat total weight of (VS) in clarity and (F-G) in colour.

VAN RIJK JEWELLERS, 90 Eglinton Avenue E., 416-440-0123

White Gold Eternity Band, $10,900

Once a cherished Jadeite bangle that tragically broke into three pieces; uneven and jagged our staff were able to polish edges into even shapes and create caps with diamonds and re-invent a complete new set. Only at Arax Jewellery can you create & complete this level of custom artisan jewellery making on-site everyday.

ARAX JEWELLERY, York Mills & Leslie, 416-391-2541

Price on request