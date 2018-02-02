3 Valentine's Day gifts guaranteed to bring the bling

By A Postcity.com partnership

Published:

 

This stunning Circles of Fire Ring in 18kt yellow gold, London Blue Topaz and diamonds is inspired by dragons, the universal symbols of strength and power. Carrera y Carrera craftsmen bring the smallest details of this mythological animal to life in precious metal, just like dragons born from earth and fire.
CARRERA Y CARRERA, 139 Cumberland Street, 416-927-8181
Circles of Fire ring, price on request

 

An eternity band is a timeless and beautiful way to show her your eternal love. This ladies’ white gold eternity band set with 16 round brilliant cut diamonds weighing 3.9​0​ carat total weight of (VS) in clarity and (F-G) in colour. 
VAN RIJK JEWELLERS, 90 Eglinton Avenue E., 416-440-0123
White Gold Eternity Band, $10,900

 

Once a cherished Jadeite bangle that tragically broke into three pieces; uneven and jagged our staff were able to polish edges into even shapes and create caps with diamonds and re-invent a complete new set. Only at Arax Jewellery can you create & complete this level of custom artisan jewellery making on-site everyday. 
ARAX JEWELLERY, York Mills & Leslie, 416-391-2541
Price on request

Edit Module

Join the conversation and have your say by commenting below. Our comment system uses a Facebook plugin. Please note that you'll have to turn off some ad-blockers in order to see the comments.

Edit Module

Follow us on Twitter @PostCity for more on what to eat, where to shop and what to do in Toronto.

Edit ModuleShow Tags

You may also like...

Free range fashion: Award-winning Peggy Sue Collection helps urbanites meet the makers

Free range fashion: Award-winning Peggy Sue Collection helps urbanites meet the makers

The Upper Canada Fibreshed is hosting the 2nd annual LandMADE on Feb 4 at the Gladstone Hotel. LandMADE is a free event that connects local farmers with urban makers.
Posted 9 hours ago
3 ways to treat yo' self or someone special this Valentine's Day

3 ways to treat yo' self or someone special this Valentine's Day

The best Valentine's gifts to spoil your S.O. with.
Posted 14 hours ago
Local Love: How a Colombian-Canadian jewellery designer brought some colour to Toronto

Local Love: How a Colombian-Canadian jewellery designer brought some colour to Toronto

Jessica Sanchez created Santa Isla, which makes beautiful jewellery while supporting Embera Chami people of Colombia.
Posted 2 days ago
Home of the Week: A Ledbury Park mansion with a bachelor pad vibe

Home of the Week: A Ledbury Park mansion with a bachelor pad vibe

Life-sized Monopoly tokens, a psychedelic painting of Bill Murray and a Ms. Pac-Man machine are a few conversation pieces that help complement this home's bold design.
Posted 3 days ago
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleEdit Module