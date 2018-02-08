6 Valentine's Day gifts that think outside the box

By A Postcity.com partnership

A classy companion to complement any toy collection, the Satisfyer Pro Penguin is the ultimate V-day gift. Whether you play solo or spice things up with your S.O, this waterproof, silicone, rechargeable toy is guaranteed to get you some brownie points.

GOOD FOR HER, 175 Harbord Street, 416-588-0900

Satisyer Pro Penguin, $75

It’s Valentine’s Day for pooches, too, you know — plus, February is Pet Dental Month. Give your furbaby (and you) the gift of Merrick Fresh Kisses. The innovative, natural dental treat is not only designed to clean your dog’s teeth, but to freshen breath at the same time for smooches aplenty!

PET VALU, 95 Laird Drive, 416-425-7387

Merrick Fresh Kisses, $12.99-$19.99

Wouldn’t it be great if you could gift wrap stress relief for your partner? Enter: Resettle. From real estate to renovations, personal shopping to fine dining, they take care of all the stress in your life. Packages are available and there's 10% off concierge services until March 31, 2018. And breath...

RESETTLE CONCIERGE, info@resettle.ca, 416-857-0310

Recognized as North America's largest selection of tableware, kitchenware and home decor, William Ashley carries the finest selection of world renowned brands at prices that have made them famous. They are also Canada's destination for Teuscher Chocolates of Switzerland —perfect for Valentine's Day!

WILLIAM ASHLEY, 131 Bloor Street West, 416-964-2900

If you know a foodie, this deluxe olive oil and vinegar 12-bottle gift set is the perfect pick. This versatile selection of oils and vinegars from Olive Oil Emporium is a great way to introduce your Valentine to a wide variety of flavours in one package, plus, it comes with a re-usable wood serving tray. Buy for your partner or for yourself to try and experiment with!

OLIVE OIL EMPORIUM, 1707 Bayview Avenue, 416-902-9060

12 Bottle Sampler - Gourmet Olive Oil and Vinegar Gift Set, $85

If you're looking for something that's as unique as your Valentine, look no further than Cynthia Findlay Antiques. Discover a selection of fine jewellery, engagement rings, vintage living, decor, designer finds and one-of-a-kinds — like this stunning vintage platinum ring featuring one cut deep green emerald and 18 round brilliant cut diamonds.

CYNTHIA FINDLAY ANTIQUES, 284 King Street West, 416-260-9057

Price on appointment