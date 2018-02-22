Home of the Week: A modern build in Richmond Hill with all the right angles for $5.38 million

By POST CITY STAFF

Published:

Located at the tippy-top of the Richmond Hill Golf and Country Club, nestled among the generous forest cover of Webster Park in chichi South Richvale is a thoroughly modern mansion.

Set on a wooded ¾-acre plot of land, this 10,000 square-foot abode is neatly designed, from its satisfyingly cubic exterior and the warm wooded trimming of a luxury ski chalet, to its gleaming interior of grandly lit rooms and marble flooring.

The four bedroom, eight-bathroom home at 15 Moodie Drive is currently listed with Right At Home Realty Inc. Brokerage for $5,388,000

The two-floor house offers no shortage of luxury amenities to match its impeccable design, including ensuites and fireplaces aplenty, a wood-panelled billiard rooms, an indoor salt water pool with a hot tub, Jacuzzi and large sauna, a basement wet bar and multiple walkouts to the full-sized tennis court in the yard.

A 474-square foot main-floor kitchen offers a unique circular centre island with its own sink and gas stove top, and is paneled with windows overlooking the surrounding ravines.

 

All four bedrooms come with sitting areas, workspaces and personal ensuites––the 657 square-foot master bedroom features a marble fireplace and a seven-piece ensuite.

