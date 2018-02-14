Home of the Week: A stunning Summerhill church conversion for $4.28 million

By Katie Bridges

Want to see a Home of the Week that's truly heavenly? This former church at 12 Macpherson Avenue is on offer for $4,289,000 with Sotheby's International Realty Canada.

Located in the Rosedale/Summerhill neighbourhood, the four-bedroom has a ton of unique and quirky features which make it stand head and shoulders above the other Toronto houses on the market.

The property was converted into a house in 1985 and still has some of its original features, like an altar which overlooks the dining room.

Take a look at the master bedroom. It has a spacious ensuite and dressing area, which still has some of the ceiling beams from the original structure.

The beautiful townhouse has an 'observation tower' on the fourth floor with unobstructed views of the city. At the very top, in the steeple, there is a glass floor home office.

If that didn't make it enough of winner for you already, the house even has its own trophy. The home is a recent recipient of the Nkab Kitchen of the Year Award —and it's pretty easy to see why.

Just a minute away from Yonge Street on foot, the location is a walkers dream. This Macpherson Avenue abode is a two minute stroll from the Five Thieves - a term given to the strip of retailers which runs just south of Summerhill's iconic clocktower LCBO.

For those who love to host parties, there's a third floor theatre and entertanment room with a fantastic wet bar. Drinkers will be delighted to learn that the property has a 1100 bottle-capacity wine cellar.