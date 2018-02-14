Home of the Week: A stunning Summerhill church conversion for $4.28 million

By Katie Bridges

Published:

Want to see a Home of the Week that's truly heavenly? This former church at 12 Macpherson Avenue is on offer for $4,289,000 with Sotheby's International Realty Canada. 

Located in the Rosedale/Summerhill neighbourhood, the four-bedroom has a ton of unique and quirky features which make it stand head and shoulders above the other Toronto houses on the market. 

The property was converted into a house in 1985 and still has some of its original features, like an altar which overlooks the dining room. 

Take a look at the master bedroom. It has a spacious ensuite and dressing area, which still has some of the ceiling beams from the original structure. 

The beautiful townhouse has an 'observation tower' on the fourth floor with unobstructed views of the city. At the very top, in the steeple, there is a glass floor home office. 

If that didn't make it enough of winner for you already, the house even has its own trophy. The home is a recent recipient of the Nkab Kitchen of the Year Award —and it's pretty easy to see why. 

Just a minute away from Yonge Street on foot, the location is a walkers dream. This Macpherson Avenue abode is a two minute stroll from the Five Thieves - a term given to the strip of retailers which runs just south of  Summerhill's iconic clocktower LCBO.

For those who love to host parties, there's a third floor theatre and entertanment room with a fantastic wet bar. Drinkers will be delighted to learn that the property has a 1100 bottle-capacity wine cellar. 

Edit Module

Join the conversation and have your say by commenting below. Our comment system uses a Facebook plugin. Please note that you'll have to turn off some ad-blockers in order to see the comments.

Edit Module

Follow us on Twitter @PostCity for more on what to eat, where to shop and what to do in Toronto.

Edit ModuleShow Tags

You may also like...

Local Love: Toronto non-designer friends create body positive clothing line Ninety-Eight

Local Love: Toronto non-designer friends create body positive clothing line Ninety-Eight

Brought to the world by a trio of pals with a bounty of retail knowledge, Ninety-Eight is a local label is for the majority of women.
Posted 15 hours ago
How They Met: How Jim Cuddy wooed Rena Polley

How They Met: How Jim Cuddy wooed Rena Polley

Jim Cuddy will be playing a Valentine’s Day show tonight at Massey Hall. With love in the air, we chatted with him and his wife Rena Polley about how they met and fell in love.
Posted 19 hours ago
Stintz on Midtown: Condo crunch heads uptown

Stintz on Midtown: Condo crunch heads uptown

A controversial new development proposed at a north Toronto site backing onto a park has neighbours organizing and ready for a fight.
Posted 19 hours ago
3 risk-taking Torontonians who followed their dreams around the world

3 risk-taking Torontonians who followed their dreams around the world

We all dream of dropping everything to pursue our passions. As part of our Daring Series, Post City chatted to the Torontonians who actually did. Find out why they think you should too #PostCityDaring.
Posted 2 days ago
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleEdit Module