Home of the Week: Cricket Club property with pool and home theatre on offer for $4.69 million

By Katie Bridges

IMAGE: JORDAN PRUSSKY FOR THE PRINT MARKET

This stunning four-bedroom (+1), six-bathroom home at 75 De Vere Gardens was custom built three-and-a-half years ago by its current owners and is on the market for $4,695,000 with Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

Located in the Cricket Club district, this spot is in close proximity to York Mills subway station and less than a 10 minute walk to the Toronto Cricket Skating and Curling Club. The property also boasts several great schools in their neighbourhood, with Armour Heights Public School, Ledbury Park Elementary and Middle School, and Northern Secondary School to name a few.

The build is approximately 4,100 square feet and comes with an outdoor Solda pool, hot tub and cabana with built-in-shower.

The home features Cameo Kitchens custom cabinetry and built-ins, plus high-end Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances.

And while the ground level is stunning, it's the finished basement that offers some seriously unique hosting opportunities. The 2,220 square foot lower level has a 'Nanny's Room,' exercise room and a recreation room with built-in speakers and glass doors which provide access to the yard.

Perhaps best of all is the spacious home theatre which comes with surround sound speakers, a projector screen, and stylish seating by Elite HTS. Double doors open up to allow guests in for private screenings.