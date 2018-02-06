Jeanne Beker picks the PJs for your Valentine’s slumber party

By Jeanne Beker

Published:

Lingerie? We’re over it this winter. Instead, we got Jeanne to find the city’s hautest pyjamas to warm you up this February 14. 

A) Kiss kiss
Rêve Rouge, Bayview Village, $96
“A lot of glamour for a reasonable price. And a little bit naughty!”

B) B&W forevs
Avec Plaisir, 136 Cumberland St., $359 
“Classic and very luxurious with these velvet cuffs!”

C) Gimme lip
Hudson’s Bay, Yorkdale Mall, $98
“Really cute, very youthful. A playful approach to the boudoir.”

D) Sweetscape
Morgan Lane at Shopbop.com, $409 & $262
“The pretty pastel stripe makes them ultra-feminine. Wear this top out!”

E) Old-timey romance
Stole My Heart, 1504 Dundas St. W., $315 
“Pure silk — these will make you feel just scrumptious. Very romantic.”

F) Heart me
Only Hearts at Shopbop.com, $107
“Whimsical and sweet. Dramatic black with these splashes of colour.”

G) Soft spot
Beestung, 2504 Yonge St., $206
“These are fun — polka dots with pale pink piping. Classic PJs for all year round.”

H) Floral crush
Out On A Limb, 1755 Avenue Rd., $149
“They’re jersey: ultra-soft, ultra-comfy. I love the black and white floral.”

I) D’luxe
La Nuit Lingerie, 406 Spadina Rd., $485
“Very chic. Teamed with the right slipper, you could even pour martinis in these.…”

