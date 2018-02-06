Jeanne Beker picks the PJs for your Valentine’s slumber party

By Jeanne Beker

Lingerie? We’re over it this winter. Instead, we got Jeanne to find the city’s hautest pyjamas to warm you up this February 14.

A) Kiss kiss

Rêve Rouge, Bayview Village, $96

“A lot of glamour for a reasonable price. And a little bit naughty!”

B) B&W forevs

Avec Plaisir, 136 Cumberland St., $359

“Classic and very luxurious with these velvet cuffs!”

C) Gimme lip

Hudson’s Bay, Yorkdale Mall, $98

“Really cute, very youthful. A playful approach to the boudoir.”

D) Sweetscape

Morgan Lane at Shopbop.com, $409 & $262

“The pretty pastel stripe makes them ultra-feminine. Wear this top out!”

E) Old-timey romance

Stole My Heart, 1504 Dundas St. W., $315

“Pure silk — these will make you feel just scrumptious. Very romantic.”

F) Heart me

Only Hearts at Shopbop.com, $107

“Whimsical and sweet. Dramatic black with these splashes of colour.”

G) Soft spot

Beestung, 2504 Yonge St., $206

“These are fun — polka dots with pale pink piping. Classic PJs for all year round.”

H) Floral crush

Out On A Limb, 1755 Avenue Rd., $149

“They’re jersey: ultra-soft, ultra-comfy. I love the black and white floral.”

I) D’luxe

La Nuit Lingerie, 406 Spadina Rd., $485

“Very chic. Teamed with the right slipper, you could even pour martinis in these.…”