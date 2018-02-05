8 Valentine's Day gifts for your sartorial sweetheart

By A Postcity.com partnership

Forget lacy negligees — there’s nothing sexier than a bra that actually fits us properly. The Chanelle bra manages to combine luxury lingerie with superb quality. The result? A beautiful bra that we’re not dying to take off the minute we get home.

KATHRYN'S LINGERIE, 1759 Avenue Road, 416-782-6632

Chantelle Bra $115 and Bottoms $40

Spring will be here before we know it, which means it's time we updated our wardrobes. Surprise your special someone with a beautiful gift from Peppertree Klassics, which stocks beautiful brands like Tribal (pictured).

PEPPERTREE KLASSICS, 137 Main St N, Markham, 905 294-3882

Tribal clothing, prices range from $65 - $95

If you're looking for a gift that'll whisk her away, you needn't go far. Every garment from FAITHFULL THE BRAND is designed, sourced and produced in Bali, with prints inspired by vintage markets along their travels. These unique and beautiful garments are available at Paola Di.

PAOLA DI, 3357 Yonge Street, 416-322-0430

FAITHFULL THE BRAND, Prices from $60

Winter is far from over, but that doesn't mean you can’t look chic in the snow. Dubarry’s Longford boot has a stylish double buckle detail, giving it a sophisticated look whether in a country or urban setting. The Longford comes in Black, Walnut and Black/Brown, in sizes EUR 37-43.

DUBARRY OF IRELAND, 416-480-2668

Longford boot, $589

When those amazing online purchases don't fit quite the way you thought they would (look, we've all been there), Giovanni of Italy have the skill and experience to transform ill-fitting clothing into flattering garments perfectly tailored to fit your body. Bring your treasured online finds to Giovanni of Italy to be custom tailored to fit you to a tee this Valentine's Day.

GIOVANNI OF ITALY, 106 Scollard Street, 416-967-6695

Give your little ray of sunshine some peeper-protection, with a pair of “Sunny S-eyed Up" Aviators in Babydoll Pink. These super cool sunglasses from Morgenthal Fredrics in collaboration with Rosie Assoulin are handcrafted in Japan.

OPTICAL OUTLOOK, 111 Yorkville Avenue, 416-961-7880

“Sunny S-eyed Up" Aviators, $574

Wacoal Basic Beauty is a great seamless underwire T-Shirt Bra. With modern spacer fabric in the cups, this bra offers comfort & modesty coverage similar to a padded bra without the weight. The wide band and sides gently smooth & minimize the bulge thus eliminating "back fat". Available in a selection of colours including “Red” just in time for Valentine’s Day! Sizes C-G. 32-44 Save 20% (ends Feb 24, 2018).

LEGS PLUS & BRA BOUTIQUE, 5867 Leslie St 416-497-2350

Wacoal Basic Beauty Bra, $74

Carreira Casuals have been offering premium casual and dress fashion for men since 1992. If you're looking for something extra special for your guy, they also carry tuxedos and formal accessories. Plus, they have a great selection of SAXX underwear and fancy and dress socks. Head there this February for some shopping inspiration where you'll find the perfect gift for your Valentine.

CARREIRA CASUALS, 1563 Bayview Avenue, 416-932-8329