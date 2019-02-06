This Valentine’s Day it’s personal

Fashion expert Jeanne Beker picks her favourite personalized items

By Jeanne Beker

The holiday of love is just around the corner, and for those looking to give more than flowers and chocolate this year, we suggest a gift with a personal touch. Here, Jeanne Beker picks her favourite monogrammed, engraved, embossed and embroidered gifts for that special someone.

A) LOVELY LEATHER

“The fact that this bag can be embossed makes it extra special, or you can just personalize it with this sweet little tag.”

Roots, Yorkdale Mall, bag $178, tag $18

B) A PEN TO REMEMBER

“You do, at the end of the day, always look for a pen. And this one with your name on it won’t be left behind.”

Things Engraved, Promenade Mall, $20, engraving $1/character

C) FLANNEL FUN

“I love the nod to café, who doesn’t love ‘Rise and Grind.’ And then on the other cuff you can have a name or a message on these great flannel pyjamas.”

SomethingPersonalized.ca, $105

D) BEAUTIFUL BAGS

“I’m very impressed with the kind of artisanship we see on Etsy. I love the gold lining and the richness of that gold embossing.”

Etsy.com/shop/MomentidiVita, $24

E) INSPIRING RINGS

“The symbolism of these interlocking rings is so meaningful with words or even names of people close to you.”

Suetables, 598 Mt. Pleasant Rd., pendant $119, chain $35



Jeanne with the leather-bound notebook from Laywine’s

F) INITIAL IT

“It’s very affordable but a meaningful token that says a lot. Just to have a simple initial on it, I think it’s cool.”

Brika, 642 Queen St. W., $30

G) TAKE NOTE

“There’s something very romantic about a leather-bound notebook. The quality is outstanding.”

Laywine’s, 25 Bellair St., $75 to $295, embossing $10

H) COSY COMFORT

“This speaks of romance and snuggling up with your honey. This knit is so sumptuous, I love the idea of a monogrammed blanket.”

SomethingPersonalized.ca, $120

I) A PERFECT PENDANT

“A piece like this, especially if it’s got the names of people who are very meaningful to you, is just beautiful.”

Suetables, 598 Mt. Pleasant Rd., pendant $139, chain $50

J) ROSY ROMANCE

“Compacts always remind me of days gone by. I love the rose gold. It’s ultra feminine. It also has the heart for Valentine’s.”

Things Remembered, Dufferin Mall, $22, engraving is extra

K) HAUTE YOGA

“It’s a gift for someone who practises yoga or who may need to be inspired to. I love the tie-dye motif and the embroidered name.”

SammyGs.com, $45

L) TOTE-ALLY CHIC

“For the price, it’s outstanding. This is genuine leather, and I love the monogram on the classy hardware.”

Things Remembered, Dufferin Mall, $115, engraving is extra