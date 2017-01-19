Christopher Bates, the man behind the lipstick kiss collar

Christopher Bates has been taking the menswear industry by storm. Although he now lives in Milan, he’s kept a strong Canadian connection by collaborating with Harry Rosen and Browns. He recently designed the uniforms for Air Canada as well as custom aprons for the staff at Baro, the new restaurant from chef Steve Gonzalez.  

What brings you back to Toronto?
I still have an office in Toronto and am in town regularly. I’m a member of Fashion Group International Toronto and try to be as active as possible in the Canadian fashion industry even when I’m in Milan.  

When did your interest in fashion begin?
I’ve been passionate about fashion since I was very young. My mom dressed my brothers and me in some really cool clothes in the 80s. From a young age, I was aware that a cool outfit had the ability to enhance my mood. I was always creative, and because I loved clothes, a lot of my ideas revolved around them. I had a sketchbook full of designs by age 13. 

When did you start your own collection?
After graduating from the fashion design program at Istituto Marangoni in Milan in 2007, I moved back to Vancouver, where I’m originally from. I started working on my line full time in Nov. 2007 and produced my debut collection for spring 2009 in mid-2008. That summer I received my first order from Melissa Austria of Gotstyle Menswear. Various sales accounts picked up my line in Vancouver and Victoria. In late 2008, with the help of a PR company, we formally debuted the line in a fashion show in Vancouver.  

Where did you get the inspiration for your signature lipstick kiss print?
Everyone knows the scenario where a man comes home with lipstick on his collar and gets into trouble. I thought it would be funny and sexy to purposefully put a lipstick kiss on a white dress shirt collar. It was immediately a hit and has become my bestseller and part of my brand identity. 

What are your wardrobe essentials?
Black waxed denim jeans, black leather bomber, white kiss print dress shirt and black python boots. 

Will you be showing at Toronto Men’s Fashion Week in March?
I would love to show at TOM in March 2017, but I’ve already committed to showing at Fashion Week El Paseo in Palm Desert, which is also in March, so unfortunately I won’t be there next season.

What are your future plans for the line?
For now, I am focused on my menswear, footwear and eyewear. I have a new collaboration for sneakers launching in 2017. Eventually I plan to expand into womenswear.

