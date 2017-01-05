Jeanne has the new gear to get fit and fabulous in the new year

By Jeanne Beker

Published:

It’s the new year, so what better time to dive into a new athletic routine? Whether you look to Serena or Karen for fitspo, Jeanne’s done the heavy lifting and found some cool looks to get you off to a good start.

Game point gear
“This is a great tennis look. Everyone needs a visor. I like a good old-fashioned white because it looks optimistic. The fabrication of the T-shirt will let you breathe a little easier. And this skort — we used to call them that in the ’50s — is so much fun! It’s got little shorts built in underneath, and the colour combo is just great. I love the neon yellow with the hot pink and the black on the shoes. They’re racy.” 

1. Head visor, $26  2. New Balance shirt, $65  3. Babolat racket, $239.99  4. Nike tennis skirt, $95  5. Nike shoes, $190

All items from Merchant of Tennis, 1621 Bayview Ave.

Them’s fighting words
“So this little outfit is for Muay Thai, and the getup itself makes me want to take up the sport. These satin shorts have a wonderful waistband and a campy vibe. If you have the right spirit and attitude, you could even wear them on the street. And this warm-up jacket — wow! It has got the hood and is sexy as all can be, I think. This outfit is enough to make you wanna get fit.” 

1. Warm-up robe, $40  2. Muay Thai shorts, $40  3. Boxing gloves, $37.99 

All items from Benza Sports, 100 Westmore Dr., Unit 15

Dance like you mean it
“Well this really appeals to the romantic in me. I took dance classes, when I lived in New York when I was a teenager, and I love that whole ballet look. This leotard with the photo print is so feminine and almost looks like a piece of fine lingerie. A beautiful little mesh skirt — great for over a bathing suit at the beach too. These ribbed knit leggings are fantastic. Get a pair whether you stand in front of a ballet barre or not. And ballet slippers for practising.”

1. Floral leotard, $75.99  2. Mesh cover-up, $27.99  3. Bamboo leggings, $48.99  4. Ballet slippers, $31.99 

All items from Dancewear Centre, 530 Wilson Ave.

This jog’s for you
“Run happy! This jacket is nice and lightweight and has a turtleneck with a little bit of a fleecier fabric to keep you nice and cosy. The shirt has a great stretch, and I love the charcoal grey. What a great workout pant: they’ve got the rubberized band at the ankle so they won’t ride up on you. Love the colour combo and metallic detailing on the shoes — plus they have great treads on the bottom. And this hat gets you seen in traffic! It’s just a really cute ensemble.” 

1. Brooks jacket, $144.99  2. Brooks top, $74.99  3. Sugoi tight, $89.99  4. Saucony skull cap, $27.99  5. Brooks shoes, $169.99

All items from The Runners Shop, 180 Bloor St. W. 

Edit Module

Join the conversation and have your say by commenting below. Our comment system uses a Facebook plugin. Please note that you'll have to turn off some ad-blockers in order to see the comments.

Edit Module

Post City's fashion columnist is one of Canada’s most trusted a­­uthorities on style and fashion, having covered the industry for more than 25 years as a journalist, speaker and author. Now watch Jeanne in her current style editor role on the Shopping Channel’s Style Matters with Jeanne Beker.

Edit ModuleShow Tags

You may also like...

Shop Crawl: Queen and Spadina’s unique boutiques

Shop Crawl: Queen and Spadina’s unique boutiques

Intersection of old and new eschews chain stores for indie shops with style.
Posted 4 days ago
A cut above: Forest Hill Barber Shop celebrates 85 years

A cut above: Forest Hill Barber Shop celebrates 85 years

The Forest Hill Barber Shop first opened in 1931, when Forest Hill was a proper village. But to this day, the 85-year-old shop still gives off that old school village vibe. Customers climb into the chair each morning on a first-come, first-served basis, while passersby often pop their heads in to say hello.
Posted 1 week ago
Upscale Lytton Park enclave means multiple offers

Upscale Lytton Park enclave means multiple offers

It’s very attractive for families because of the excellent schools that fall into the district, schools like Allenby Junior, Glenview Senior, Lawrence Park Collegiate, North Toronto and Northern. Plus it’s very close to private schools such as St. Clements School, Havergal and Upper Canada College.
Posted 2 weeks ago
The Markham model train shop that could

The Markham model train shop that could

George Olieux first opened George’s Trains on June 6, 1962. Today, the shop is one of the largest and oldest stores in North America offering model trains.
Posted 2 weeks ago
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleEdit Module