Jeanne has the new gear to get fit and fabulous in the new year

By Jeanne Beker

It’s the new year, so what better time to dive into a new athletic routine? Whether you look to Serena or Karen for fitspo, Jeanne’s done the heavy lifting and found some cool looks to get you off to a good start.

Game point gear

“This is a great tennis look. Everyone needs a visor. I like a good old-fashioned white because it looks optimistic. The fabrication of the T-shirt will let you breathe a little easier. And this skort — we used to call them that in the ’50s — is so much fun! It’s got little shorts built in underneath, and the colour combo is just great. I love the neon yellow with the hot pink and the black on the shoes. They’re racy.”

1. Head visor, $26 2. New Balance shirt, $65 3. Babolat racket, $239.99 4. Nike tennis skirt, $95 5. Nike shoes, $190

All items from Merchant of Tennis, 1621 Bayview Ave.

Them’s fighting words

“So this little outfit is for Muay Thai, and the getup itself makes me want to take up the sport. These satin shorts have a wonderful waistband and a campy vibe. If you have the right spirit and attitude, you could even wear them on the street. And this warm-up jacket — wow! It has got the hood and is sexy as all can be, I think. This outfit is enough to make you wanna get fit.”

1. Warm-up robe, $40 2. Muay Thai shorts, $40 3. Boxing gloves, $37.99

All items from Benza Sports, 100 Westmore Dr., Unit 15

Dance like you mean it

“Well this really appeals to the romantic in me. I took dance classes, when I lived in New York when I was a teenager, and I love that whole ballet look. This leotard with the photo print is so feminine and almost looks like a piece of fine lingerie. A beautiful little mesh skirt — great for over a bathing suit at the beach too. These ribbed knit leggings are fantastic. Get a pair whether you stand in front of a ballet barre or not. And ballet slippers for practising.”

1. Floral leotard, $75.99 2. Mesh cover-up, $27.99 3. Bamboo leggings, $48.99 4. Ballet slippers, $31.99

All items from Dancewear Centre, 530 Wilson Ave.

This jog’s for you

“Run happy! This jacket is nice and lightweight and has a turtleneck with a little bit of a fleecier fabric to keep you nice and cosy. The shirt has a great stretch, and I love the charcoal grey. What a great workout pant: they’ve got the rubberized band at the ankle so they won’t ride up on you. Love the colour combo and metallic detailing on the shoes — plus they have great treads on the bottom. And this hat gets you seen in traffic! It’s just a really cute ensemble.”

1. Brooks jacket, $144.99 2. Brooks top, $74.99 3. Sugoi tight, $89.99 4. Saucony skull cap, $27.99 5. Brooks shoes, $169.99

All items from The Runners Shop, 180 Bloor St. W.