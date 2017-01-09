Local Love: A dress for dreary days that make you want to scream

By Karolyne Ellacott

Published:

Face dress by Atelier Wonder with detail (right)

Image: @atelierwonder/Instagram

Let’s be honest: it’s January and it’s miserable out. Folks are casting gigantic resolution nets and half-heartedly capturing plant-based diets and trips to the gym in them. While that’s all fine and dandy, when it comes to shopping the goal should be simple: support local. We so often bypass Canadian names for the supposed pearls from abroad but there is plenty of design talent nearby.

The Local Love column will aid and abet the shopping-inclined to quit that pesky Zara habit (hey, we’ve all got one). 

First up is Montreal-based label, Atelier Wonder. Everything is made in their tiny studio in la belle province and the pieces that emerge somehow straddle the line between droll and dark. Aiming to showcase your artsy side? This hand illustrated face dress is basically Munch’s The Scream in garment form and will tickle your soul during the dark winter months. 

And if you needed another reason why you should know Atelier Wonder, well Winnie Harlow just donned one of their heavy metal-inspired sweatshirts for the February issue of Elle Canada. Now that’s something.

Come across something great by a local designer? Shoot me a note at karolyneellacott@postcity.com.

Karolyne Ellacott is senior editor at Post City Magazines. She can oft be spotted at Toronto’s most nostalgic diners wearing glittery heels and pink faux fur. Follow all of her eclectic writing interests on Twitter @kellacott and Instagram @itismekar.

