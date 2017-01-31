Local Love: Boneset Studio is a design collective creating bespoke garments for women

By Karolyne Ellacott

Published:

Allofasudden we’re obsessed with everything Boneset Studio is doing. Dipping their fingers, toes, ears and locks into so many pots, this bespoke design collective is made up of a trio of ladies: Stefanie Ayoub, Kelli Kikcio and Kendra Pegg. One glance at their Insta and a domino effect of swooning ensues.   

Anyone looking to add some personal oomph to their wardrobe can set up a consultation with Boneset. They’ll give you the VIP treatment and finesse you a set of building block garments cut for your very bod. “Our main service is bespoke garments for women,” notes Ayoub, “so we collaborate with each client to create a unique piece that we design and construct from scratch.” However, for those who may find these services slightly out of reach, certain pieces — such as their handsome silk kimono top — can be found online.

But they do more. Is it imperative that you wear one of their bespoke bombers with your own moniker writ in the prettiest of ribbons? Done. Need an illustration to pretty up your wall? A drawstring leather backpack? Or perhaps T-shirts scrawled with girly sketches that Tavi Gevinson would surely love? Well then. Boneset’s your gal.   

Karolyne Ellacott is senior editor at Post City Magazines. She can oft be spotted at Toronto’s most nostalgic diners wearing glittery heels and pink faux fur. Follow all of her eclectic writing interests on Twitter @kellacott and Instagram @itismekar.

