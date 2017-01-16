Local Love: Brave Leather has kept Toronto well-belted for 25 years

By Karolyne Ellacott

Published:

Image: Brave Leather/Instagram

It may come as something of a surprise, but Toronto has its very own leather belt factory. Tucked in a NoBlo industrial zone, Brave Leather has been around since back in 1992 when founder Scott Irvine got his start hawking belts on the city streets. Fast forward a few years and while Brave also turns out bags and jewellery (choker, anyone?), belts remain the label’s biggest pull. 

Our current hot ticket item is the Western-style belt ($120), which has us feeling like a member of the Flying Burrito Brothers. Originally available in black and brown leather, Irvine has opted to freshen the double buckle look up for 2017 with an injection of suede, of which the sand shade is our favourite. Using Italian leather and metal buckles (they’re the best in the biz), the belt is manufactured from head to toe here in the city. Add it to any old outfit scraped together in the morning and it’ll instantly take it to the next level, or go full rodeo and pair with a vintage western shirt.  

Karolyne Ellacott is senior editor at Post City Magazines. She can oft be spotted at Toronto’s most nostalgic diners wearing glittery heels and pink faux fur. Follow all of her eclectic writing interests on Twitter @kellacott and Instagram @itismekar.

