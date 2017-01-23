Local Love: The Mirage jean by Toronto’s Iris Denim is just the ticket

By Karolyne Ellacott

Published:

If there’s one thing that’s a must in any lady’s wardrobe, it’s the perfect pair of jeans. The hunt for this elusive item is eternal but once a gal discovers a pair that works, it’s all a Charlie-and-the-golden-ticket type of joy. Enter IRIS Denim, the rad Canadian label brought to us by a coupla rockin’ denim perfectionists. 

Their hot-off-the-presses offering is the so-called Mirage jean ($214), which looks to badass women for inspiration. An homage to the eternally rebellious Siouxie Sioux, this made-in-Canada jean is crafted from black stretch denim and pairs a proper high rise with a sassy cropped flare leg.

When whipping up the new silhouette, IRIS designers Jess Shvili and Lindsay Fernlund thought back to a pair of ’90s Parasuco jeans (when they were a thing) that they both missed. “There’s something less serious about them than a skinny jean,” Shvili says, “like, I’m happy and my ass is havin’ a good time!” For max effect, pair with your best vintage rocker tee, dancing boots and Pussyhat

Karolyne Ellacott is senior editor at Post City Magazines. She can oft be spotted at Toronto’s most nostalgic diners wearing glittery heels and pink faux fur. Follow all of her eclectic writing interests on Twitter @kellacott and Instagram @itismekar.

