Local Love: The Mirage jean by Toronto’s Iris Denim is just the ticket

By Karolyne Ellacott

If there’s one thing that’s a must in any lady’s wardrobe, it’s the perfect pair of jeans. The hunt for this elusive item is eternal but once a gal discovers a pair that works, it’s all a Charlie-and-the-golden-ticket type of joy. Enter IRIS Denim, the rad Canadian label brought to us by a coupla rockin’ denim perfectionists.

Their hot-off-the-presses offering is the so-called Mirage jean ($214), which looks to badass women for inspiration. An homage to the eternally rebellious Siouxie Sioux, this made-in-Canada jean is crafted from black stretch denim and pairs a proper high rise with a sassy cropped flare leg.

When whipping up the new silhouette, IRIS designers Jess Shvili and Lindsay Fernlund thought back to a pair of ’90s Parasuco jeans (when they were a thing) that they both missed. “There’s something less serious about them than a skinny jean,” Shvili says, “like, I’m happy and my ass is havin’ a good time!” For max effect, pair with your best vintage rocker tee, dancing boots and Pussyhat.