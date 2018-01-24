Dream Homes: Suburban estates with gates

Two gated properties, two very different luxury homes

By POST CITY STAFF

What’s behind the wrought iron entrances of these stately manors? Both ooze timeless elegance, but in one, we have a luxury Thornhill mansion with amenities aplenty; the other is a south Richvale stunner in the most VIP enclave of Richmond Hill.

GATSBY-ESQUE DIGS

There’s a lot to keep behind lock and key with this luxury abode at 36 Thornbank Rd: 13 rooms, including six bedrooms, an indoor cinema, a personal gym, indoor pool, sauna, wine room and a whopping three fireplaces, all in a sprawling, classic Renaissance-inspired estate. Here you may find old-world elegance, with modern trimmings in its indoor pool with a ceiling painted to evoke a perfect blue sky, or a handsome bannister that wraps around a marble foyer.

The charm is in the details: delicate crown moulding and manicured grounds for outdoor entertaining or merely to don a silk robe and stroll around in like a Gilded Age oil tycoon. This property is listed for a cool $8,800,000 with Janice Williams, Sotheby’s International Realty.

VS.



GATED GETAWAY

Located in the upmarket enclave of south Richvale in Richmond Hill, this custom-built manor features surprising details in sumptuous settings. The kitchen, for example, eschews marble for porcelain and comes equipped with top-of-the-line appliances. For those who can’t be bothered to scale the hardwood steps, there’s an elevator.

The media room boasts space for at least five La-Z-Boys, but screen time dodgers can find no shortage of good reads in the oversized oak library and some choice tipple from the wine cellar. Ripe for parties, the stately estate comes with a circular driveway, a finished wet bar and large common rooms. This home at 79 Denham Dr. is listed for $4,788,000 with Al Sadeghi, Re/Max Hallmark Realty, Ltd.