Home of the Week: A Ledbury Park mansion with a bachelor pad vibe

By Post City Staff

Published:

The two-storey house at 84 Carmichael Ave. gives off a bachelor pad vibe more typical of a downtown loft (but a big one). The four-bedroom, three-bathroom mansion is listed for $2.268 million with Forest Hill Real Estate Inc., Brokerage.

The home is definitely not lacking in style. The open-concept main floor is bold, with a few interesting conversation pieces such as life-sized Monopoly tokens, a psychedelic painting of Bill Murray and a Ms. Pac-Man machine.

High ceilings, heated concrete floors and a custom steel staircase are among some of the home’s finer features. 

The kitchen has granite counters, stainless steel appliances, pot lights, and a walk-out to the deck in the backyard: 

The all-black master bedroom contrasts with the home’s otherwise all-white interior:

Plus, it comes complete with a walk-in closet and five-piece ensuite:

