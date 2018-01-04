Let's get physical this January with Jeanne's picks

By Jeanne Beker

Image: CJ Baek

With the holidays now just a memory, it’s time to get back to health. We got Jeanne to pick the city’s best gear to get fit and have fun in.

A) Regal look

Hyba, Eaton Centre, $149.90

“I love the royal purple. A lot of attention has been paid to the detailing.”

B) Luxe life

Sporting Life, 2665 Yonge St., $395 & $295

“Wow — Pucci! The fabric is just so dreamy. Make a statement!”

C) Purrfect

Aurum, $165

“This is so chic; every girl needs one! I used to wear catsuits in the ’80s.…”

D) Floral find

Lululemon, 153 Cumberland St., $88

“Beautiful artisanal embroidery combined with something very practical.”

E) Slick staple

Lululemon, 153 Cumberland St., $128

“I have a jacket of this nature. They keep refining the design.”

F) Dancin’ shoes

Sporting Life, 2665 Yonge St., $179.99

“I’ve seen a gazillion sneakers in my day, but I haven’t seen ones quite like this. So much fun!”

G) Sleek chic

Michi, $186 & $100

“Very sexy; this is so beyond gymwear. I just love the look of a turtleneck.”

H) Rise ’n’ shine

Sporting Life, 2665 Yonge St., $90

“These are so cool the way they have two layers. Just a beautifully artful print.”

I) Green run

Lolë, Bayview Village, $130

“I love the fact that these cosy running pants are made from recycled polyester!”

J) Feather-light

The Runners Shop, 180 Bloor St. W., $159.99

“Nice and lightweight, you can do some serious running in these for sure.”