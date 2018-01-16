Modern build on a skinny lot on offer for $1.95 mil near Wychwood Barns

By POST CITY STAFF

Published:

Image: Brenda Liu Photography

The modern three-bedroom, four-bathroom home at 57 Hocken Avenue offers a creative use of space on a narrow lot. It’s been newly renovated and is on the market for $1.95 million with Freeman Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage. 

Just steps from Wychwood Barns, the home is pretty distinct. The exterior is made up of a graphite zinc material that is highly durable, with peekaboo windows at the front. The entrance is accessed by a walkway leading to the side of the home and while the interior is largely minimalist in its design, it includes some impressive features such as in-floor heating, built-in custom cabinets and speakers, a gas fireplace and skylight. The house sits on a 20-by-119-foot lot and allows for a cozy backyard complete with a terraced garden and carport.

The house certainly stands out from the other red-brick houses on the street: 

Here is a look at the front foyer, with its glass block wall, skylight and white oak staircase: 

The kitchen cabinetry is made of white oak — a material used often throughout the home — as well as the large centre island with stone countertops. The adjoining living room has a walk-out to the deck:

Other bonus features include a library with vaulted ceiling and built-in bookcases, lots of storage space, and a laundry chute. 

