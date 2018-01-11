Meghan Markle reps Toronto in a coat by North York designer LINE

John Muscat co-founded LINE in 2000, with his partner Jennifer Wells.



Published:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce their engagement.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

While walking hand-in-hand with Prince Harry as they announced their engagement to the world from the grounds of Kensington Palace, Meghan Markle wore a coat by Toronto label LINE.

LINE president and co-founder John Muscat was immediately at the centre of a social media frenzy as the world learned of his brand. The coat, officially renamed the “Meghan,” retails for $799, but as you can imagine it is currently sold out everywhere.

Not to fret, Muscat says it will be restocked by March, and in the meantime, LINE is accepting pre-orders. LINE is part of North York fashion house PYA Importer, led by creative director Patrick Assaraf, brother of Arie Assaraf who owns popular designer clothing company TNT. 

