Jeanne Beker picks her favourite vintage finds

These stunning pieces have been put on hold at local consignment shops in Toronto

By Jeanne Beker

It’s bargain-hunting season, and where better to look than your local vintage and consignment shops? Our fashion expert Jeanne Beker picked her favourite pieces from the past and many of the shops are holding the items just for you. Check out our Instagram account @postcityto to find out who is holding what until when.

A) BODACIOUS BOOTS

“This is a dressy boot with a ’70s vibe, but the way that it’s colour blocked makes it contemporary.” Curvaceous Consignments, 7670 Yonge St., $70

B) PRINTED PUFFER

“This Pucci puffy coat is just perfection. Put on a big pair of sunglasses and walk around the ski village.” Second Nature Boutique, 514 Mt. Pleasant Rd., $600

C) A WORK OF ART

“This beautiful knit sweater of the Venus by Botticelli painting is so great. It’s playful and artistic. A statement piece.” The Cat’s Meow, 180 Avenue Rd., $949

D) HEEL OF FORTUNE

“I love the heel on this shoe. I could put this on my mantle. It’s so beautifully designed by Prada.” Revival Couture, 363 Eglinton Ave. W., $450

E) PATENT PERFECTION

“These Jimmy Choos are absolutely classic. A stunning patent shade of pewter, softer than black.” HazelLily Designer Consignment, 510 Eglinton Ave. W., $295

F) SILKY SOFT

“Even if you can’t ever afford anything Hermes, you could probably manage a scarf. This coral is the colour of the year too.” Haute Classics, 1961 Avenue Rd., $350



Jeanne wearing the printed Pucci puffy coat ($600)

G) ’60s THROWBACK

“Who could resist anything that’s Mary Quant? I love the pleated skirt, and checks are so hot and happening now.” Printvintage, 834a College St., $165

H) FLOWER POWER

“I have a similar McQueen knit dress with this cut and these little capped sleeves. It’s so feminine. Sexy, but demure.” Revival Couture, 363 Eglinton Ave. W., $595

I) VELVET DAZE

“I love this Anna Sui dress. This gorgeous plum velvet, it’s so rich, it looks regal. The militaristic buttons are fantastic.” The Cat’s Meow, 180 Avenue Rd., $495

J) GROOVY BABY

“This Celine coat looks like it came out of a psychedelic ’70s moment. This is art to wear. It’s so graphic and so irresistible, and there’s a real weight to it.” Rewind, 577 Mt. Pleasant Rd., $595

K) ICONIC PLAID

“It’s not the classic brand colours, but this darker Burberry combo is lovely. Plus the great fringes on both sides.” Second Nature Boutique, 514 Mt. Pleasant Rd., $150

L) SHINE ON

“What I love about this metallic is that it isn’t gold and it isn’t silver, and it’s Dior. It’s a forever piece.” Haute Classics,1961 Avenue Rd., $1,900

M) COSY MEETS CHIC

“I love the graphic nature of this Rag & Bone funky little sweater. This is a great nod to cosy chic.” Common Sort, 444 Bloor St. W., $95