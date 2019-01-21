Toronto treasure hunt brings vintage finds to midtown

Plus a new hipster barbershop and Japanese souffle pancakes on Yonge

By Post City Staff

Haiyan Zhu, owner of Treasure Hunt Boutique

Treasure Hunt Boutique is a new Mt. Pleasant consignment store in Toronto that buys and sells authentic designer goods. From vintage classics to unique styles, all of the products here come from top designers like Hermès, Cartier, Louis Vuitton and many more. Owner Haiyan Zhu offers customers 60 per cent of the final sale price of all products they bring to the shop. It’s worth heading to Treasure Hunt Boutique with togs you’ve tired of, and you’ll likely find replacements (561 Mt. Pleasant Rd., 647-351-0886).

There is a second Fuwa Fuwa Japanese Pancakes location in Toronto. This Midtown spot serves souffle pancakes, a Japanese dessert that takes a classic pancake recipe and turns it into the fluffy and thick treat famous for being served at Japanese weddings. The pancakes made at Fuwa Fuwa are light and come paired with a variety of sauces, fruits and ice cream (2471 Yonge St., 647-618-2816).

Saigon House is a new restaurant in the Yonge-Lawrence village serving Vietnamese, Thai and Korean dishes. The menu features favourites such as vermicelli, pho noodle soups and a selection of stir-fry and curry dishes as well as pad Thai and even taro bubble tea. If you are in the mood for some Asian flavours, Saigon House has them aplenty (3393 Yonge St., 416-483-0736).

18Karat Studio+Gallery designs and creates custom jewellery and is currently hosting a metal art exhibition highlighting some of Canada’s most talented metal art designers: Lynn Légaré, Petra Luz and Caroline Rivière. Each artist brings her own unique touch and materials to the designs. Metamorphosis: From Raw to Refined is the name of this exhibition, which runs until Feb. 28 (1156 Yonge St., 416-593-1648).

A new restaurant serving Vietnamese street food has opened in North York. Vietnoms offers an extensive menu in an environment designed for quick and delicious meals. There is a variety of pho bowls, vermicelli noodles and banh mi sandwiches that are available alongside special daily dishes, appetizers, drinks and other rice and noodle dishes (243 Sheppard Ave. E., 647-352-5886).

Lather & Steel is a new barbershop where men can come in for a haircut, a beard trim and some nice company. With a full menu of services, the barbers at Lather & Steel want their customers to explore their individual hairstyle preferences in a comfortable, old-world environment. Services includes haricuts, clean-ups, and head shaves. For those sporting facial hair, the barbershop also offers trimming, line-up and full shaves. Shampoo and conditioner service is included with any haircut (1009 Yonge St., 647-351-7077).