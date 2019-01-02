Massive multimillion-dollar ski chalets on offer just north of Toronto

From a modern gem with a sleek interior to a seven-bedroom beauty in Caledon

By Ron Johnson

Published:

159 National Dr. in Collingwood

The real estate business is booming in vacation destinations such as Collingwood, where the market is showing strong and continued growth. Looking for a stunning chalet for weekends or a home in the country? Here are four properties near Collingwood and in nearby Caledon.

AT THE FOOT OF BLUE MOUNTAIN

With a desirable ski-in, ski-out location in the coveted Orchard district, this elegant four-bedroom chalet at 159 National Dr. is a rare find. Luxurious amenities include a two-storey vaulted ceiling and a two-sided fireplace (Trevor Cochran, Cochran Ltd.). It is l​isted for $1,899,000.

CRAIGLEITH STUNNER

This architectural gem at 105 Hemlock Crt. is perched lovingly near the Alpine Ski Club and offers fantastic views. The sleek interior features black metal windows, exposed steel, a massive fireplace with barnboard and a sauna (Anita Lauer, Chestnut Park Real Estate Ltd.). It is on offer for $2,095,000.

CONTEMPORARY COUNTRY ESTATE

This incredible seven-bedroom property is perched on top of the Niagara Escarpment at 17762 Mississauga Rd. near the Caledon Ski Club. It sits on 80 acres with 11,000 square feet of contemporary living space (Paula Mitchell, Royal Lepage Meadowtowne Realty). It is listed for $4,890,000.

CHARMING IN CALEDON

Located just minutes from the Caledon Ski Club at 2054 Forks of the Credit Rd., this breathtaking country home features vaulted ceilings and a timeless fieldstone fireplace as well as a stunning dining room (Elizabeth Campbell, Moffat Dunlap Real Estate). It is on offer for $1,650,000.

