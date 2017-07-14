Dream Homes: Half-built homes

By Post City Staff

Published:

61 Balmoral Ave.

As the market cools, multimillion-dollar mansions under construction have gone up for sale in Midtown. Although they’re not all that pretty now, these partially finished projects will offer buyers the ability to add their own personal touches. 

AS IS AT YONGE & ST. CLAIR
Construction began on the detached three-storey build at 61 Balmoral Ave. in May 2016; however, currently all that stands on the site is the foundation, structural steel, shoring and wood framing. The permits are paid for and plans approved. Listed for sale “as is,” this unfinished home is on the market for $2.6 million. The current plan calls for 2,353 square feet of space with three bedrooms and four bathrooms on a 25-foot by 107-foot lot with enough room at the front for a driveway. Located on the south side of Balmoral, the property is a few blocks from Yonge and St. Clair and within walking distance of a number of schools, the local library and the Shops of Summerhill.

VS.


61 Roxborough St. W.
 

A FOUNDATION IN SUMMERHILL
The property at 61 Roxborough St. W. is lacking four walls and a roof and has only the foundation in place. The owners applied for a demolition permit with the City of Toronto in late 2016 to build a three-storey detached house with a rear detached two-car garage. However, it seems they never made it that far, even though the permits were approved. The future build could have up to 3,673 square feet of space on the 32-foot by 158-foot lot. The property  overlooks Ramsden Park on the south side of Roxborough and is within walking distance of the Rosedale subway station and Yorkville. The site is currently on the market for $4.9999 million with possible renderings included.

