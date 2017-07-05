Local Love: A perfectly pink leather tote ideal for the on-the-go city gal

By Karolyne Ellacott

The hunt for the perfect everyday bag often feels like a never-ending quest. At his eponymous accessories boutique, Zane Aburaneh has been specializing in bags since back in 2010. He discovered there was a gap in the product and decided now was the time to step in. “We knew we could fill a niche with a beautiful product at the right price,” Aburaneh says. Thanks to local industry contacts and leather know-how, Zane’s Public label was born.

The inaugural Public collection is done up in a series of (mostly) peppy shades of leather, from sunflower yellow to classic black. “They are colours of the season that create a statement against the versatile style of our customer,” says Aburaneh. From the compact collection, our favourite piece is the Pool style in what they’ve dubbed poliestirene pink — also known as the colour du jour, millennial pink ($279).

“She is a woman who starts her day early and goes into the evening for whatever plans she has,” says Aburaneh of the customer. “Our vegetable-tanned leather is sourced from a tannery we work with in Spain,” says Aburaneh, “and locally constructed in Toronto.” A roomy unlined interior will package all those daily essentials into a streamlined compartment so you don’t have to cart around yet another ratty canvas tote. The bag also boasts a single slip pocket as well as a key chain clip so there’s no diving for those pesky keys. The inclusion of a black nylon strap gives the bag an athletic vibe and makes it easy to whip it across your bod for trips on the ole bicyclette.

This elevated tote bag is just the ticket for running around town with.

Zane, 753 Queen St. W.