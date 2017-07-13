Local Love: Statement necklaces give way to chunky earrings for this Toronto designer

By Karolyne Ellacott

When Cuchara first strutted onto the Toronto jewellery scene, local ladies were all about the label’s standout necklaces. Since then, the winds have shifted.

While designer Edilou Canedo’s initial goal was to have wearers don one major piece from her label, her aesthetic has transformed as of late. Now, the designer is all about creative layering, constructing accessories that can be piled on as much or as little as you desire.

“In other words,” Canedo says, “no more super loud chunky statement necklaces!”

The bold earring is having a moment, and right now we’re all about Cuchara’s Palm earrings ($104). These made-in-Toronto baubles are available in four finishes, including gold, rhodium plated silver (it won’t tarnish), antique brass and oxidized silver, for those gals seeking out a tougher vibe. “The inspiration behind the Palm earrings is a twist on the popular hoop earring, but with a more unique look,” says Canedo.

A three-inch dangle provides plenty of ear drama.

As for how to style them? “I like to imagine the wearer ordering a piña colada from a beach bar in a flowing white summer dress with the gold Palm earrings on,” Canedo says.