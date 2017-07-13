Local Love: Statement necklaces give way to chunky earrings for this Toronto designer

By Karolyne Ellacott

Published:

When Cuchara first strutted onto the Toronto jewellery scene, local ladies were all about the label’s standout necklaces. Since then, the winds have shifted.

While designer Edilou Canedo’s initial goal was to have wearers don one major piece from her label, her aesthetic has transformed as of late. Now, the designer is all about creative layering, constructing accessories that can be piled on as much or as little as you desire.

“In other words,” Canedo says, “no more super loud chunky statement necklaces!” 

The bold earring is having a moment, and right now we’re all about Cuchara’s Palm earrings ($104). These made-in-Toronto baubles are available in four finishes, including gold, rhodium plated silver (it won’t tarnish), antique brass and oxidized silver, for those gals seeking out a tougher vibe. “The inspiration behind the Palm earrings is a twist on the popular hoop earring, but with a more unique look,” says Canedo.

A three-inch dangle provides plenty of ear drama.    

As for how to style them? “I like to imagine the wearer ordering a piña colada from a beach bar in a flowing white summer dress with the gold Palm earrings on,” Canedo says. 

Edit Module

Join the conversation and have your say by commenting below. Our comment system uses a Facebook plugin. Please note that you'll have to turn off some ad-blockers in order to see the comments.

Edit Module

Karolyne Ellacott is senior editor at Post City Magazines. She can oft be spotted at Toronto’s most nostalgic diners wearing glittery heels and pink faux fur. Follow all of her eclectic writing interests on Twitter @kellacott and Instagram @itismekar.

Edit ModuleShow Tags

You may also like...

Smart summer gear for Toronto’s little ones and their parents

Smart summer gear for Toronto’s little ones and their parents

Summer has arrived in Toronto at last, with plenty of long sunny days and warmer evenings ahead.
Posted 2 days ago
Slip into slides this summer

Slip into slides this summer

This season, it’s all about the slide. From classics-with-a-twist to elevated poolsiders to furry creatures for your feet, Jeanne walks us through this summer’s must-have shoe.
Posted 1 week ago
Local Love: A perfectly pink leather tote ideal for the on-the-go city gal

Local Love: A perfectly pink leather tote ideal for the on-the-go city gal

The hunt for the perfect everyday bag often feels like a never-ending quest. At his eponymous accessories boutique, Zane Aburaneh has been specializing in bags since back in 2010. He discovered there was a gap in the product and decided now was the time to step in.
Posted 1 week ago
Local Love: A party blazer for Canada’s sesquicentennial

Local Love: A party blazer for Canada’s sesquicentennial

Lo and behold, we’re about to ring in Canada’s sesquicentennial this very weekend. For many this means donning the ole red and white combo but for others, something a touch less expected is desired. Leave it to Smythe — one of the country’s most revered labels — to whip up a garment that celebrates being Canadian in an incredibly chic manner.
Posted 2 weeks ago
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleEdit Module