Fashion: How to get the L.A. woman look

No one does summer style better than West Coasters. Here, Jeanne Beker picks the perfect oceanside pieces for strollin’ the streets of L.A. — or at least pretending to.

By Jeanne Beker

A) CLASSIC CUTOFFS

Want, 1788 Avenue Rd., $239.95,

“These could be a real summer staple.”

B) HOLLYWOOD GLAM

Thursdays, 1130 Yonge St., $155,

“With the mirrored lenses, these look really late ’50s early ’60s glamour.”

C) COOL & CASUAL

(Shirt) Intermix, 130 Bloor St. W., $395; (Hat) Guess, Promenade mall, $29;

“This looks like a poor-boy sweater from the ’60s plus a great little baseball cap.”

D) ACCESSORIZE

(Mackage Bag) Andrews, Bayview Village, $320; (Sunglasses) Cloakroom, 1177 Yonge St., #17, $98

E) PRETTY IN PINK

Andrews, Bayview Village, $358,

“It’s like a tribute to the old boyfriend jacket but done in this beautiful feminine print.”

F) COOL CO-ORDINATES

Over The Rainbow, 101 Yorkville Ave., $178,

“It’s a real ’40s kind of vibe to wear these as a great pulled together look.”

G) PANELLED PANTS

Canopy Blue, 2582 Yonge St., $137,

“The patchwork trend is really hot. You can appreciate all the different types of denim. There’s a real story going on.”

H) BEACH TIME

(Romper) Guess, Promenade mall, $108; (Hat) Thursdays, 1130 Yonge St., $98;

“Great for running around the streets or a visit to the beach.”

I) BELL BOTTOMS

Parpar, 1766 Avenue Rd., $138,

“The wide bottoms give these a real bell-bottom flow, but they are cropped. These just look like so much fun.”

J) MALIBU MUSE

Andrews, Bayview Village, $375,

“Equipment always makes a great shirt, and I absolutely adore this print.”

K) SANTA ANA STRUT

Snapdragon, 604 Mt. Pleasant Rd., $155,

“A beautiful woven fabrication with a folkloric feel like you picked these up at some bazaar.”

L) ROPE WALK

Thursdays, 1130 Yonge St., $85,

“I love the rope at the bottom with that espadrille feel.”

M) LAGUNA LINES

Want, 1788 Avenue Rd., $139.95,

“Beautiful lacing up the front so that it’s sexy and playful at the same time. If that doesn’t say L.A., I don’t know what does.”

N) SUMMER STRIPES

Parpar, 1766 Avenue Rd., $88,

“I love these gaucho pants. That’s what we used to call them back in the ’80s, but hey, the ’80s are back.”

O) VENICE BEACH BAG

Snapdragon, 604 Mt. Pleasant Rd., $215

"A great straw bag with a chicness to it with the stripes and the frayed fringe."