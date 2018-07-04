Fashion: How to get the L.A. woman look

No one does summer style better than West Coasters. Here, Jeanne Beker picks the perfect oceanside pieces for strollin’ the streets of L.A. — or at least pretending to.

By Jeanne Beker

A) CLASSIC CUTOFFS
Want, 1788 Avenue Rd., $239.95,
“These could be a real summer staple.”

B) HOLLYWOOD GLAM
Thursdays, 1130 Yonge St., $155, 
“With the mirrored lenses, these look really late ’50s early ’60s glamour.”

C) COOL & CASUAL
(Shirt) Intermix, 130 Bloor St. W., $395; (Hat) Guess, Promenade mall, $29;
“This looks like a poor-boy sweater from the ’60s plus a great little baseball cap.” 

D) ACCESSORIZE
(Mackage Bag) Andrews, Bayview Village, $320; (Sunglasses) Cloakroom, 1177 Yonge St., #17, $98

E) PRETTY IN PINK
Andrews, Bayview Village, $358,
“It’s like a tribute to the old boyfriend jacket but done in this beautiful feminine print.”

F) COOL CO-ORDINATES
Over The Rainbow, 101 Yorkville Ave., $178,
“It’s a real ’40s kind of vibe to wear these as a great pulled together look.”

G) PANELLED PANTS
Canopy Blue, 2582 Yonge St., $137,
“The patchwork trend is really hot. You can appreciate all the different types of denim. There’s a real story going on.”

H) BEACH TIME
(Romper) Guess, Promenade mall, $108; (Hat) Thursdays, 1130 Yonge St., $98;
“Great for running around the streets or a visit to the beach.”

I) BELL BOTTOMS
Parpar, 1766 Avenue Rd., $138,
“The wide bottoms give these a real bell-bottom flow, but they are cropped. These just look like so much fun.”

J) MALIBU MUSE
Andrews, Bayview Village, $375,
“Equipment always makes a great shirt, and I absolutely adore this print.”

K) SANTA ANA STRUT
Snapdragon, 604 Mt. Pleasant Rd., $155,
“A beautiful woven fabrication with a folkloric feel like you picked these up at some bazaar.”

L) ROPE WALK
Thursdays, 1130 Yonge St., $85,
“I love the rope at the bottom with that espadrille feel.”

M) LAGUNA LINES
Want, 1788 Avenue Rd., $139.95,
“Beautiful lacing up the front so that it’s sexy and playful at the same time. If that doesn’t say L.A., I don’t know what does.”

N) SUMMER STRIPES
Parpar, 1766 Avenue Rd., $88,
“I love these gaucho pants. That’s what we used to call them back in the ’80s, but hey, the ’80s are back.”

O) VENICE BEACH BAG
Snapdragon, 604 Mt. Pleasant Rd., $215
"A great straw bag with a chicness to it with the stripes and the frayed fringe." 

 

Post City's fashion columnist is one of Canada’s most trusted a­­uthorities on style and fashion, having covered the industry for more than 25 years as a journalist, speaker and author. Now watch Jeanne in her current style editor role on the Shopping Channel’s Style Matters with Jeanne Beker.

