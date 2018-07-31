Home of the week: A Forest Hill mansion designed by one of Toronto's top architects

The stained glass windows in the wine cellar are a nice touch

By Post City Staff

Published:

Toronto is awash in condo towers designed by highfalutin firms, but some great architects are also making their mark in residential neighbourhoods across the city.

Richard Wengle, a household name in this tony enclave, designed the luxurious 6,000-square-foot home at 21 Burton Rd. The three-storey home has five bedrooms, six bathrooms and some truly stunning details that include hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, skylights and glass doors.

The home is currently listed for $5.38 million with Royal LePage Terrequity OxleyRobert Real Estate, Brokerage Inc.

The sweeping main floor was designed with an open concept layout so guests can sit in the sunlit family room while chatting with others in the kitchen.

The modern kitchen has marble countertops, a large centre island, stainless steel appliances and a walk-out to the garden.

The formal living room has a charming fireplace and connects the dining room and den with mirrored glass walls.

The dining room is in the middle of the main floor with an unobstructed view of the front foyer.

Here's a look inside the home’s master bedroom, which comes complete with a walk-in closet and five-piece ensuite.

The master ensuite’s bath is generously sized.

Here's one of the home’s many bedrooms.

The third-floor bedroom has a bachelor pad vibe, with its own six-piece ensuite and walk-in closet. Plus, it shares the top floor with a lounge area.

The wine cellar, with its beautiful stained glass windows, is located in the basement.

The manicured gardens in the backyard make for a picturesque spot to hang out with friends.

