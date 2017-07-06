Slip into slides this summer

By Jeanne Beker

This season, it’s all about the slide. From classics-with-a-twist to elevated poolsiders to furry creatures for your feet, Jeanne walks us through this summer’s must-have shoe.

A) Studio D, 2570 Yonge St., $147

“These are just so nice and light and simple. A great boat shoe.”

B) Little Burgundy, Yorkdale Shopping Centre, $129

“Red shiny vinyl Birkenstocks? So fun!”

C) Capezio, Promenade, $110

“This is a great floral shoe and it smells like a spa!”

D) Specchio, 1240 Bay St., $448

“I really like the drama of these. Very artful, very simple. It looks like you took this great strip of leather and just tied it up around your toes and got going.”

E) Zvelle, zvelle.com, $305

“Kudos to Zvelle! This is really an elegant shoe with the gold metallic embroidery and little heel with a gold trim. It’s got a lot of style and sophistication.”

F) Aldo, Hillcrest Mall, $40

“This is great ’cause it looks like it could be expensive.”

G) Shoe Bag, 426 Eglinton Ave. W., $250

“I love cork in the summer!”

H) Holt Renfrew, 50 Bloor St. W., $1,170

“A little Gucci slipper meant for a queen. A satin insole? Luxury!”

I) Gravitypope, 1010 Queen St. W., $315

“Repetto is legendary, and they make some great ballet slippers. Pirouette your way through summer!”

J) Davids, Bayview Village, $570

“An elegant little evening slipper that’s really pretty with these hot pink fringes and this little metallic heel.”

K) Holt Renfrew, 50 Bloor St. W., $990

“These Célines are just to die for — crazy! They’ve got a great height with the wedge, and they’re really contoured to the foot. If you want a real wow, a real head turner…”

L) Specchio, 1240 Bay St., $1,095

“Oh, I love Marni! The patent leather almost looks like marble, and it’s got a great sheen to it, plus the white detailing is exquisite.”

M) Frank and Oak, frankandoak.com, $125

“I absolutely love this saffron colour. There’s a very dressy streamlined look to this, and it has a modern elegance.”