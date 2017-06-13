Local Love: A Toronto-designed dress that will see you through from day to drinks

Miriam Baker certainly didn’t tiptoe onto the Toronto fashion scene. After graduating from Ryerson’s fashion program back in 2013, the aspiring designer had already come up with her all-important niche in the industry: bust-friendly womenswear. Unsure of what to do next, the new grad opted to enter the Toronto Fashion Incubator's New Labels competition. Not only was Baker accepted, but she made it through three rounds of judging, nailing the fashion show finale and scooping up a cash prize to start her eponymous line. Not a bad start.

Now a few years into the thick of things, Baker is going strong, focusing on tailored garments for bustier ladies that will see the wearer from the office through the cinq à sept. “As a designer with a full chest,” Baker says, “I understand the challenge women face when it comes to finding sophisticated and well-fitting apparel.” Baker’s pieces tend to have tidy lines and timeless appeal and won’t look dated after a season.

The Lindsay dress ($650) is denim done right. Created out of imported Italian fabric — cotton punctuated with silk and a dash of elastane for a bit of give.

The sleeveless tuxedo dress is constructed right here in the city. “Every garment is designed and made in Toronto,” Baker says. “We pride ourselves on the traceability of our final product.”

The dress is ideal for that day-to-night wear, boasting details like shell buttons and roomy patch pockets to keep you looking sharp yet relaxed. “We were looking for a sophisticated yet playful way to dress up traditional denim,” says Baker.

Pair with some block-heeled sandals in a jazzy hue and get ready to take on the day (and night).  

Karolyne Ellacott is senior editor at Post City Magazines. She can oft be spotted at Toronto’s most nostalgic diners wearing glittery heels and pink faux fur. Follow all of her eclectic writing interests on Twitter @kellacott and Instagram @itismekar.

