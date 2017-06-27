Local Love: A party blazer for Canada’s sesquicentennial

By Karolyne Ellacott

Published:

Lo and behold, we’re about to ring in Canada’s sesquicentennial this very weekend. For many this means donning the ole red and white combo but for others, something a touch less expected is desired. Leave it to Smythe — one of the country’s most revered labels — to whip up a garment that celebrates being Canadian in an incredibly chic manner. 

Designers Andrea Lenczner and Christie Smythe opted to celebrate the sesquicentennial (say it again!) by creating a limited edition blazer ($795). “We’ve always thought [being Canadian] was cool and have been making references to being Canadian since the beginning,” the pair says. Using the same style of blazer famously donned by Kate Middleton, the single-breasted Duchess garment hugs the bod in all the right places and is fastened by a single gold button. Turn it around and the backside boasts a cut-out vent as well as a stunning maple leaf done in a gold jacquard. Snazzy. 

As for how to style the blazer? “With the denim Canadian Tuxedo, of course,” the duo says. Naturally.   

Karolyne Ellacott is senior editor at Post City Magazines. She can oft be spotted at Toronto’s most nostalgic diners wearing glittery heels and pink faux fur. Follow all of her eclectic writing interests on Twitter @kellacott and Instagram @itismekar.

