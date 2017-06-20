Local Love: Sliding into the footwear trend of the summer with a local designer

By Karolyne Ellacott

This summer, it’s all about the slide. Perfect for those who hate dealing with fiddly sandal buckles, it’s hard not to fall for the charms of the shoe that exudes low-key elegance. One of the season’s best finds hails from Toronto’s very own Zvelle line.

The footwear label is the brainchild of designer Elle AyoubZadeh, whose passion for shoes reaches far back and includes memories of having her father help her hunt down the perfect white shoe for a school performance. “I was eight at the time!” AyoubZadeh says. “I was spoilt for sure.”

When running a luxury concept store Prologue Lifestyle, AyoubZadeh was struck by the idea of starting her own high-end shoe label.

Fast forward a few years and Zvelle has been putting its stamp on Toronto and as well as locales further afield. A direct-to-consumer business model means that wannabe buyers can hit up the showroom or head to the Yorkdale pop-up. The logo-decorated Aida slides ($305) are something AyoubZadeh was set on doing for a while. “I was hesitant about putting our logo on a shoe,” she says, “but I wanted to have something that looked like a jewel and made the slide dressy enough to wear in the evening.”

After nailing the gold embroidery on the suede, which is available in black, dusty rose or a muted navy hue, the slide was good to go. Handcrafted by artisans in Brazil, the shoe is just the ticket for taking you from sunrise to sunset thanks to the sculpted gold heel. “I am one of those people that wear my shoes day to night and I don't have time or the patience to carry things around with me,” AyoubZadeh says. “Plus it’s great to travel with.”

It’s pretty much the perfect excuse for a summer jaunt.