Shop Talk: The city’s hautest fashion influencers

We asked T.O.’s bloggerati to spill the details on what incredible finds they’ll be wearing this season

By POST CITY STAFF

Sidewalk Hustle’s Hawley Dunbar

NAME: HAWLEY DUNBAR

BLOG: SIDEWALK HUSTLE

INSTAGRAM: 156 K followers

One half of powerhouse brand Sidewalk Hustle, Dunbar is known for her edgy-chic street style and eye for footwear.

What shoe are you really feeling this season?

I’m all about flatforms and sneakers. Flatforms are so easy to rock with nearly anything, almost as much as sneakers. You can make waves by tossing on a fun sock too.

Any amazing recent finds from a Toronto designer?

I’ve been obsessing over this new polka-dot choker from Biko. It gives this great edge to every single look.

How do you plan on dressing at festivals?

It’s the one time of year anything goes (except floral crowns #HardNo). You’ll see me in looks that are likely bright, patterned and possibly metallic.

NAME: JAY STRUT

BLOG: JAY STRUT

INSTAGRAM: 57.5 K followers

Known for his outré style, Strut is a fixture in fashion scenes in Toronto and abroad, hanging with Donatella Versace et al.

Current go-to piece for summer dressing?

My go-to piece is my scissors for sure! I cut and crop everything when the weather starts getting like this!

How do you plan on dressing at festivals?

It’s going to be all about the glam — makeup that is!

What shoe are you really feeling this season?

I’m torn between the Balenciaga thigh-high Knife boots and the Yeezy Season 4 knit ankle boots! #HELP.

What trend shan’t be gracing your bod?

Please don’t come at me with a man romper!

NAME: ALYSSA GARRISON

BLOG: RANDOM ACTS OF PASTEL

INSTAGRAM: 64.8 K followers

Noted style blogger Garrison can be spotted thanks to her pastel pixie esthetic dusted with a pinch of quirk.

What’s your essential summer accessory?

A teeny tiny colourful backpack for cycling around the city. Currently obsessed with every custom-embroidered bag that Stojka makes.

Any amazing recent finds from a Toronto boutique?

LoversLand always has an amazing selection of sexy little dresses, and their stock at the moment is no exception.

What shoe are you really feeling this season?

Mules! Specifically metallic, embellished and fun coloured mules. They’re comfortable and look good with almost any outfit you can dream up.