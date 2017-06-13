The Property Brothers face off in a spring beach battle

By Post City Staff

The new season of Brother vs. Brother that pits Jonathan against Drew in Texas kicks off June 5.

Post City seasonal columnists and Property Brothers stars, Jonathan and Drew Scott, are heading into the fifth season of their show Brother vs. Brother. This time, the pair is in Galveston, Texas, and each is tasked with purchasing and renovating two beachfront homes in six weeks with a budget of US$600,000.

Older brother J.D. is coming along for the ride, and there will also be guest judges choosing the winner of each week’s challenge.

Once all is said and done and one of the brothers is crowned the winner, the waterfront homes will be put on the market. The proceeds from the sale of the two properties will go to Rebuilding Together, a non-profit organization.

Next up, the Scott brothers will head to North York to shoot season seven of Property Brothers.