Jeanne Beker on summer's hottest sneakers

This season, it’s all about high-fashion footwear, but we’re not talking pumps or platforms. We’re talking high-priced sneaks. Here, Jeanne Beker picks the perfect pairs to top off your cool, casual look.

By Post City Staff

A) THE OG GUCCI

$690: “The Gucci look has wildly reinvented itself, but these classic logo runners hearken back to a simpler,

stylish time in Gucci’s past.”

Holt Renfrew, 50 Bloor St. W.

B) MAKING ME BLUSH

$475: “This is gorgeous, it’s so feminine. It’s almost like frayed silk ribbon that’s been woven. So elegant with a vintage vibe.”

Davids, 66 Bloor St. W.

C) FOR THE LOVE OF LOGOS

$1,085: “The fabulous letters on this Fendi pair are very playful and very whimsical, and the logo trend is back in a big way.”

Holt Renfrew, 50 Bloor St. W.

D) METALLIC MOOD

$395: “I love this design concept where you have to lace them up once and then you get in and out with the zipper.”

Ron White, 2901 Bayview Village

E) FLAMING HOT

$800: “These Ferragamos look crazy comfortable, and they’re so much fun with this Mary Jane look.”

Sporting Life, 2665 Yonge St.

F) HAUTE TOPS

$210: “When you get up close, you see this fun and iconic heart motif that Comme des Garçons is known for.”

Gravitypope, 1010 Queen St. W.

G) SCUBA SUAVE

$175: “These look like diver boots with this scuba fabric. You’ve got to love the Day-Glo orange colour.”

Gravitypope, 1010 Queen St. W.

H) THOSE PEARLY EYES

$125: “These are great. They’re Keds. They’re Kate Spade. They’re slip-ons, and they have pearls on them!”

Hudson’s Bay, Hillcrest mall

I) SUPERSTAR

$825: “I love these star bursts all along the platform and the beautiful fiery embroidered design from Aquazzura.”

Davids, 66 Bloor St. W.

J) PRETTY PETALS

$430: “It does say Rag & Bone, but very subtle. So if you’re not into logos, this is for you. It’s very feminine.”

Sporting Life, 2665 Yonge St.

K) MOON WALKING

$925: “These Golden Goose ones are a work of art. You can see the craters of the moon and that subtle glitter.”

Specchio, 1240 Bay St.

L) GOING BANANAS

$245: “These are beautiful with the charm on the back, and the fact that you can individualize them is great.”

Coach, Yorkdale mall

M) SOCK-ETTE TO ME

$745: “This fabulously opulent bit of sparkle on the toe looks like it’s a collaboration with Swarovski.”

Studio D, 2570 Yonge St.