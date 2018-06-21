Jeanne Beker on summer's hottest sneakers

This season, it’s all about high-fashion footwear, but we’re not talking pumps or platforms. We’re talking high-priced sneaks. Here, Jeanne Beker picks the perfect pairs to top off your cool, casual look.

By Post City Staff

Published:

A) THE OG GUCCI
$690: “The Gucci look has wildly reinvented itself, but these classic logo runners hearken back to a simpler, 
stylish time in Gucci’s past.”
Holt Renfrew, 50 Bloor St. W.

B) MAKING ME BLUSH
$475: “This is gorgeous, it’s so feminine. It’s almost like frayed silk ribbon that’s been woven. So elegant with a vintage vibe.”
Davids, 66 Bloor St. W.

C) FOR THE LOVE OF LOGOS
$1,085: “The fabulous letters on this Fendi pair are very playful and very whimsical, and the logo trend is back in a big way.”
Holt Renfrew, 50 Bloor St. W.

D) METALLIC MOOD
$395: “I love this design concept where you have to lace them up once and then you get in and out with the zipper.”
Ron White, 2901 Bayview Village

E) FLAMING HOT
$800: “These Ferragamos look crazy comfortable, and they’re so much fun with this Mary Jane look.”
Sporting Life, 266Yonge St.

F) HAUTE TOPS
$210: “When you get up close, you see this fun and iconic heart motif that Comme des Garçons is known for.”
Gravitypope, 1010 Queen St. W.

G) SCUBA SUAVE
$175: “These look like diver boots with this scuba fabric. You’ve got to love the Day-Glo orange colour.” 
Gravitypope, 1010 Queen St. W. 

H) THOSE PEARLY EYES
$125: “These are great. They’re Keds. They’re Kate Spade. They’re slip-ons, and they have pearls on them!”
Hudson’s Bay, Hillcrest mall

I) SUPERSTAR
$825: “I love these star bursts all along the platform and the beautiful fiery embroidered design from Aquazzura.”
Davids, 66 Bloor St. W.

J) PRETTY PETALS
$430: “It does say Rag & Bone, but very subtle. So if you’re not into logos, this is for you. It’s very feminine.”
Sporting Life, 2665 Yonge St.

K) MOON WALKING
$925: “These Golden Goose ones are a work of art. You can see the craters of the moon and that subtle glitter.”
Specchio, 1240 Bay St.

L) GOING BANANAS
$245: “These are beautiful with the charm on the back, and the fact that you can individualize them is great.”
CoachYorkdale mall

M) SOCK-ETTE TO ME
$745: “This fabulously opulent bit of sparkle on the toe looks like it’s a collaboration with Swarovski.”
Studio D, 2570 Yonge St.

Post City's fashion columnist is one of Canada’s most trusted a­­uthorities on style and fashion, having covered the industry for more than 25 years as a journalist, speaker and author. Now watch Jeanne in her current style editor role on the Shopping Channel’s Style Matters with Jeanne Beker.

