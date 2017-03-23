Dream Homes: Midtown, Rosedale and Thornhill square off in this battle of top-flight penthouses

By Samantha Peksa

Suite 3902 at 2181 Yonge St.

A look inside three top-shelf properties offering breathtaking spaces with panoramic views of T.O. These coveted condos boast contemporary style and luxurious amenities, but which one ranks higher on your must-have list?

Sky-high in Midtown

The blank canvas style of Suite 3902 at 2181 Yonge St. is sure to appeal to homebuyers with a fondness for elegant simplicity or those with a knack for home decor. The penthouse has white walls in every room and marble flooring throughout. With 3,685 square feet, five bathrooms, three bedrooms and three terraces, there is no shortage of space, and the 10-foot ceilings and double-sided quartz fireplace only add to the condo’s grandeur. The building is also equipped with a theatre and exercise room, guest suites, indoor pool and 24-hour concierge. Fun fact: this luxe condo has other bragging rights, it was featured on the W Network’s Buying The View. It is listed for $3.599 million with Sotheby’s International Realty Canada, Brokerage.



The west-facing view on one of the condo’s three terraces. This terrace is attached to the master bedroom.



The kitchen has quartz countertops, a pearlized glass backsplash and a large island with seating.

Top floor in Rosedale

Who ever said condo living had to be crammed? The penthouse at 25 Scrivener Sq., Suite 1302, offers more space than some of the detached homes in Toronto. At 2,920 square feet, the condo includes two bedrooms, three bathrooms, a chef’s kitchen and private elevator access to the entrance foyer.

Plus it comes with another 1,108 square feet of wrap-around terrace. The condo has large principal rooms with 11-foot coffered ceilings and limestone and hardwood flooring. Residents of the building also have access to an entertainment room, gym, guest suites and 24-hour concierge. It’s on offer for $6.75 million with Sotheby’s International Realty Canada, Brokerage.



The 1,108-square-foot wrap-around terrace offers an unobstructed, south-facing view of Toronto.



The living room has hardwood floors, one of two gas fireplaces and a walk-out to the balcony.

Way up in Thornhill

The two-storey penthouse at 7300 Yonge St. is the ultimate in luxury living. The 11-foot cathedral ceilings allow residents an unobstructed view of the city. At 3,400 square feet, the newly renovated unit offers a double-sided custom marble fireplace, built-in shelving and a gourmet kitchen with quartz counters. The home features three bedrooms, three bathrooms and two balconies. Residents enjoy access to an exercise room, guest suites, indoor pool and a squash and racquet court. It is on the market for $2.3 million with Alan Newton Real Estate Limited, Brokerage.



The cathedral west-facing windows in the two-storey unit offer panoramic views of the city.



The eat-in kitchen has hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and quartz counters.