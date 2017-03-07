Jeanne Beker has an outfit for your March Break vacation, no matter the destination

By Jeanne Beker

March break is just around the corner, so we got Jeanne to nail four looks for escaping winter’s final hurrah. Whether you’re headed to madcap Tokyo or luxe Cabo San Lucas, she’s got you covered.

A: Laid-back L.A. leanings

“Loving the boho feel of this sexy scarlet blouse. It’s got a bit of a Latin vibe — as softly romantic as it is blatantly hot! The drama of exposed shoulders is always appealing. This embroidered miniskirt is exotically exquisite! The black hat screams mystery, and in a town like L.A., where all the world’s a stage, it’s a cool accessory to have. This little fringed clutch is great. Zvelle’s metallic gold heart shoes are the perfect punctuation mark to sweeten any outfit. Perfect for strolling down Sunset Boulevard.”

1. Wide-brimmed hat $55, 2. blouse $328, 3. clutch $110, 4. skirt $498, 5. shoes $295 from Canopy Blue, 2582 Yonge St. & Zvelle,

B: Puttin’ on the Cabo glitz

“Exotic locations and leopard prints go hand in hand, so I love this luxe little cover-up. Leopard print has become such a classic, so think of this as a wee investment piece that you’ll be able to wear forever. I adore this deep-V reversible suit: it’s like two suits for the price of one. Of course the deep-V is one of the red carpet’s hottest trends. These beaded slides are super easy to wear around the pool or even for strolling at the market. And a roomy tote is de rigueur for the beach or warm weather holiday shopping.”

1. Leopard cover-up $559, 2. swimsuit $499. 3. slides $220, 4. tote $259 from Avec Plaisir, 136 Cumberland St.

C: A designer hello in Tokyo

“This gorgeous modern pantsuit gives casual chic new meaning. Clean lines and punchy colour. The heart sweater is very sweet and adds a bit of whimsy. This elegant metallic cross-body bag is a stellar accessory. Love the tassel.The mix of gold and silver always gives you a lot of mileage! And what a fantabulous pair of haute chic sneakers to complete this designer look! Flashy footwear is the perfect way to inject dress-down pizazz to any outfit.”

1. Valentino sweater $1,970, 2. Cedric Charlier blazer, 3. $1,445 & pant $545, 4. Saint Laurent bag $2,015, 5. Dior sneakers $950 from Holt Renfrew, 50 Bloor St. W.

D: A pinch of London quirk

“Nothing beats a classic Burberry trench for travel. Of course, it’ll serve you well on those rainy days, which the U.K. is famous for! This Pringle periwinkle sweater is totally versatile and ultra feminine, and the ’50s pink and blue lace dress is utterly romantic. I love the idea of dressing it up or down. I recently discovered the fabulously talented Elle, the designer of T.O’s Zvelle footwear. Sophie Grégoire Trudeau has helped popularize these lovely shoe designs. These pale pink babies have an irresistible vintage vibe.”

1. Burberry trench $1,495, 2. Pringle sweater $149, 3. dress $749, 4. shoes $325 from The Cat’s Meow, 180 Avenue Rd. & Zvelle.