Local Love: A made-in-Toronto t-shirt in support of endangered bees

By Karolyne Ellacott

Published:

Waves Apparel is all about collaboration. In a series of artistic marriages, the local label has paired up with names like Lovebot, birdO and, most recently, Nick Sweetman. The artist-around-town is known for his incredible murals that do more than just beautify public spaces. That gigantic mural at Bloor and Howland featuring a bee pollinating a flower? Sweetman’s work. And while this may look like another cool T-shirt, there’s more to it. Through his work, Sweetman aims to raise awareness about the situation befalling bees.  

Bees — including Ontario's native green sweat bee — are a crucial part of the ecosystem and their extinction is a real possibility. Sweetman is all about protecting, promoting and celebrating pollinators that are being harmed by the use of neonic pesticides such as imidacloprid. These dangerous chemicals are putting bees and the important biodiversity they pollinate at risk of serious harm. 

Help spread the message with these cotton tees ($33), hand-printed and hand-crafted right here in Toronto. They're made from ring spun cotton with a dash of polyester and unisex sizing means that ladies should go a size down for a more body-hugging fit. While they’re only sold in this silhouette, anyone with a pair of scissors can get creative and whip up any style that suits their fancy. In addition to raising awareness of the green sweat bee, 10% of all proceeds support Sketch Toronto, an initiative helping T.O. street youth follow their passions. And as an added bonus, you’ll get a sweet, erm, Sweetman print to gussy up your walls with. 

These puppies are only available online until March 15, so bee lovers best get shopping

Edit Module

Join the conversation and have your say by commenting below. Our comment system uses a Facebook plugin. Please note that you'll have to turn off some ad-blockers in order to see the comments.

Edit Module

Karolyne Ellacott is senior editor at Post City Magazines. She can oft be spotted at Toronto’s most nostalgic diners wearing glittery heels and pink faux fur. Follow all of her eclectic writing interests on Twitter @kellacott and Instagram @itismekar.

Edit ModuleShow Tags

You may also like...

Jeanne Beker has an outfit for your March Break vacation, no matter the destination

Jeanne Beker has an outfit for your March Break vacation, no matter the destination

March break is just around the corner, so we got Jeanne to nail four looks for escaping winter’s final hurrah. Whether you’re headed to madcap Tokyo or luxe Cabo San Lucas, she’s got you covered.
Posted 11 hours ago
Local Love: Warmer weather is the perfect cue to spring for a new jacket

Local Love: Warmer weather is the perfect cue to spring for a new jacket

Leave it to local lady Hayley Elsaesser to inject some megafun into an everyday staple.
Posted 1 week ago
Time to invest in red-hot Annex real estate?

Time to invest in red-hot Annex real estate?

This multi-unit home on Brunswick Avenue in the midst of renovations sold for more than $2 million after two weeks on the market. Roman Gofman, a realtor with Forest Hill Real Estate, chats with Post City about 410 Brunswick Ave.
Posted 1 week ago
Dream Homes: Row- and townhouses at a luxury price in midtown Toronto

Dream Homes: Row- and townhouses at a luxury price in midtown Toronto

The townhome and row house trend is gaining momentum in the city, and many are looking to the compact living spaces as an alternative to condos and the ballooning fees. Herewith, two Midtown options currently on the market.
Posted 2 weeks ago
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleEdit Module