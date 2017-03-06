Local Love: A made-in-Toronto t-shirt in support of endangered bees

By Karolyne Ellacott

Waves Apparel is all about collaboration. In a series of artistic marriages, the local label has paired up with names like Lovebot, birdO and, most recently, Nick Sweetman. The artist-around-town is known for his incredible murals that do more than just beautify public spaces. That gigantic mural at Bloor and Howland featuring a bee pollinating a flower? Sweetman’s work. And while this may look like another cool T-shirt, there’s more to it. Through his work, Sweetman aims to raise awareness about the situation befalling bees.

Bees — including Ontario's native green sweat bee — are a crucial part of the ecosystem and their extinction is a real possibility. Sweetman is all about protecting, promoting and celebrating pollinators that are being harmed by the use of neonic pesticides such as imidacloprid. These dangerous chemicals are putting bees and the important biodiversity they pollinate at risk of serious harm.

Help spread the message with these cotton tees ($33), hand-printed and hand-crafted right here in Toronto. They're made from ring spun cotton with a dash of polyester and unisex sizing means that ladies should go a size down for a more body-hugging fit. While they’re only sold in this silhouette, anyone with a pair of scissors can get creative and whip up any style that suits their fancy. In addition to raising awareness of the green sweat bee, 10% of all proceeds support Sketch Toronto, an initiative helping T.O. street youth follow their passions. And as an added bonus, you’ll get a sweet, erm, Sweetman print to gussy up your walls with.

These puppies are only available online until March 15, so bee lovers best get shopping.