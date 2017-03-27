Local Love: It’s time for swimwear and the One of a Kind Spring Show

By Karolyne Ellacott

Published:

Swimwear by Visual Mood

The One of a Kind Spring Show is always a marker that spring, well, she has sprung. Over the course of a longish weekend, hundreds of artisan vendors take over one beast of a room — the Enercare Centre, to be specific — where they hawk their many wares. This is the place to head for those passionate about supporting Canadian talent and keen to discover homegrown labels before your pesky friends do. Right now we’re feeling swimsuit label Visual Mood and their flirty off-the-shoulder bikinis.

These handmade polyester bikinis ($78.20) feature a white base, which looks great on any skin tone and makes the palest among us look a teeny bit tanned. They are padded and fully lined, meaning there won’t be any unwanted gasps come beach day. Hand-printed floral graphics veer from bold red hibiscuses to a smattering of pink carnations. There are also shoulder straps for those who plan on doing a touch of swimming in addition to lounging. 

Bonus: add a high-waisted pencil skirt to the bikini top et voila, you’ve got yourself a look that’ll work for the evening. 

Find Visual Mood swimwear at Booth P27 at the One of a Kind Spring Show at the Enercare Centre Mar. 29 to Apr. 2.

Karolyne Ellacott is senior editor at Post City Magazines.

