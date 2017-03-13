Local Love: Sleeves are a big deal this spring

By Karolyne Ellacott

This spring, the sleeves have it. Where to even start?

Well, we’ve got Vetements with their dangling apparatuses, perfect for tying oneself off from social media for a moment. Chloe serves up the billowing blouson sleeve, while tiered confections are found at the likes of Dolce & Gabbana and the puffed-up Jacquemus girl would make Anne of Green Gables emerald with envy. The Prada woman sprouts ostrich feathers on her sleeve, while it’s all about the trumpet shape at Valentino and Loewe. But anyone looking to pair a power sleeve with classic tailoring need look no further than homegrown label Smythe.

Ever since launching their label back in 2004, co-designers Andrea Lenczner and Christie Smythe have been wooing the likes of Meghan Markle and, you know, The Duchess of Cambridge with their blazers and jackets. While they’ve since progressed into full ready-to-wear collections, their blazers are a must for any member of the style set.

From their latest collection — now available on their just-launched e-commerce platform — we’re feeling their Bell Sleeve Blazer ($695). Pairing a super subtle floral jacquard with exaggerated architectural sleeves, the result is both on-trend yet timeless. This blazer is best used to accompany dramatic statements and avoided while near an open flame. 

Karolyne Ellacott is senior editor at Post City Magazines. She can oft be spotted at Toronto’s most nostalgic diners wearing glittery heels and pink faux fur. Follow all of her eclectic writing interests on Twitter @kellacott and Instagram @itismekar.

