Jeanne Beker busts out the bathers for her March Break swimwear picks

By Jeanne Beker

It’s still winter and we’re over it. We got Jeanne to find the city’s most striking swimwear options just in time for a quick March jaunt down south.

A) SEEING GREEN

Avec Plaisir, 136 Cumberland St., $385 + $370

“I absolutely love the colour. Green just came on so strong this past season. There’s a retro vibe.”

B) NAUGHTY-CAL

Sandpipers, 87 Yorkville Ave., $240

“Boy, is this sexy with the laces down the side! And in the back it’s nice and low cut. Very playful.”

C) RUFFLE UP

Melmira, 3319 Yonge St., $356

“This is fantastic! Love the one shoulder, the asymmetry...”

D) IN BLOOM

Minnow Bathers, $180

“Gorgeous floral — they collaborated with an artist for the print. Young and hot.”

E) ROSIE POSY

6 by Gee Beauty, 6 Roxborough St. W., $130 + $100

“There’s something so demure about the cut of this little top. A great look.”

F) PAINTER PLAY

Shan, $365

“Shan is one of my favourite swimwear designers. She’s Canadian and truly someone we can be proud of.”

G) FOLKSY FRILL

Rêve Rouge, Bayview Village, $355

“So sweet with the colours, the ruffles, the little sleeves.… Very whimsical and feminine.”

H) SIDE STRIPE

Hudson’s Bay, Yorkdale mall, $140

“I love the one shoulder aspect, and there is some nice support in this one, which is really great.”

I) AFRICAN INSPO

Andrea Iyamah, $310

“Wow! I love the dual fabrication with the mesh. Very clever. Very sexy.”