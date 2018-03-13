Jeanne Beker busts out the bathers for her March Break swimwear picks

By Jeanne Beker

Published:

It’s still winter and we’re over it. We got Jeanne to find the city’s most striking swimwear options just in time for a quick March jaunt down south. 

A) SEEING GREEN
Avec Plaisir, 136 Cumberland St., $385 + $370
“I absolutely love the colour. Green just came on so strong this past season. There’s a retro vibe.”

B) NAUGHTY-CAL
Sandpipers, 87 Yorkville Ave., $240
“Boy, is this sexy with the laces down the side! And in the back it’s nice and low cut. Very playful.”

C) RUFFLE UP
Melmira, 3319 Yonge St., $356
“This is fantastic! Love the one shoulder, the asymmetry...”

D) IN BLOOM
Minnow Bathers, $180
“Gorgeous floral — they collaborated with an artist for the print. Young and hot.”

E) ROSIE POSY
6 by Gee Beauty, 6 Roxborough St. W., $130 + $100
“There’s something so demure about the cut of this little top. A great look.”

F) PAINTER PLAY
Shan, $365
“Shan is one of my favourite swimwear designers. She’s Canadian and truly someone we can be proud of.”

G) FOLKSY FRILL
Rêve Rouge, Bayview Village, $355
“So sweet with the colours, the ruffles, the little sleeves.… Very whimsical and feminine.”

H) SIDE STRIPE
Hudson’s Bay, Yorkdale mall, $140
“I love the one shoulder aspect, and there is some nice support in this one, which is really great.”

I) AFRICAN INSPO
Andrea Iyamah, $310
“Wow! I love the dual fabrication with the mesh. Very clever. Very sexy.”

