Home of the Week: Hogg's Hollow three-bed with circular gourmet kitchen for $5.44 million

By Post City Staff

Published:

Soaring ceilings and a circular kitchen at Hogg's Hollow

Toronto housing can get pretty cramped. So if you're craving ceilings that soar above your head and spacious open plan living just perfect for hosting, prepare to go doe-eyed for this Home of the Week. 

Located in the Bridle Path-York Mills neighbourhood, this detached home has three beds, five bathrooms and stands at 3,500-5000 square feet. Let's take a look Inside 110 Donwoods Drive. 

The property has plenty of natural light thanks to all the large windows. And check out this dazzling chandelier which hangs from a 17-foot ceiling with skylights over the foyer, living and dining room areas.

The three-bedroom home also has a pretty cool circular gourmet kitchen which is great for would-be-chefs who love to entertain.

The master bedroom has an ensuite with marble flooring and a rainfall shower with body jets. 

When summer finally rolls around, the lucky new owners will be able to enjoy a covered patio with heated outdoor pool and soaker tub. 

The two-storey home sits on a 75 x 138 foot lot, meaning there's plenty of outdoor space around the property — your very own slice of Muskoka in the GTA.

The property is listed for $5,448,000 with Soltanian Real Estate Inc., Brokerage. 

