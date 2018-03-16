Home of the Week: Open concept home with an elevator in Bedford Park for $3.6 million

By Post City Staff

This modern four bedroom home in North York is an architectural gem complete with luxury amenities.

With new homes in short supply, the market has embraced a modernization trend by buying up older properties and replacing them with architectural one-of-a-kinds with some seriously pimped out features.

Our latest Home of the Week is a modern build at 534 Douglas Avenue with four bedrooms and five bathrooms, complete with elevator and built-in wine rack wall. It is listed for $3,599,000 with Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc. Brokerage.

The master bedroom has a five-piece spa inspired ensuite with heated floors and a stunning stand alone bath tub.

The property has a ton of spacious rooms with hardwood oak floors, Caesarstone counters, Wolff Gas cookers, glass railings and skylights.

The family room has walk out access to the outdoor deck.

Take a look at the gorgeous entryway to the Bedford Park abode.

This built-in wine rack wall is the must-have hosting accessory you didn't even know you needed.

Despite Douglas Avenue being proud owner of some seriously stunning staircases (see above), the property has an elevator to all floors for when you just can't make it up the hill to beddy-byes.

Now that's luxury.