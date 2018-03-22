Scott McGillivray is putting his money where his mouth is in new show Buyers Bootcamp

By Post City Staff

Published:

The income property pro (right) becomes a house flipper in his new show.

If you haven’t heard, the U.S. seems to love Canadian HGTV personalities like the Property Brothers just as much as we do. So it’s no surprise that Income Property’s Scott McGillivray has a new show on the DIY network premiering March 3.

For Buyers Bootcamp, McGillivray teams up with amateur real estate investors, lays down his own capital and helps them flip a property for a profit. The show will also air on HGTV Canada come April 1.

In each episode, McGillivray takes a tour of two homes, each needing a renovation before hitting the market. He decides which house will give him the most bang for his buck, partners with the homeowners to tackle the reno and invests his own money in the project. If they succeed, they split the profits. 

Home of the Week: Hogg's Hollow three-bed with circular gourmet kitchen for $5.44 million

If you're craving ceilings that soar above your head and spacious open plan living, this detached home in the Bridle Path-York Mills neighbourhood is for you.
Posted 13 hours ago
Television producer Katy Harding on turning her love of storytelling into a successful career

Harding, a Bishop Strachan School alum, has produced shows for HGTV, Bravo, E! and more.
Posted 16 hours ago
Sonja Bata: A legacy of philanthropy and footwear

Sonja Bata, a Swiss-Canadian business woman, philanthropist, and museum founder, passed away earlier this year.
Posted 2 days ago
Can crime and unlucky address numbers impact the selling price of your home?

Properties can become stigmatized based on past use as a grow-op, meth lab, sex trade operation or the site of a murder or suicide.
Posted 3 days ago
