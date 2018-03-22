Scott McGillivray is putting his money where his mouth is in new show Buyers Bootcamp

By Post City Staff

The income property pro (right) becomes a house flipper in his new show.

If you haven’t heard, the U.S. seems to love Canadian HGTV personalities like the Property Brothers just as much as we do. So it’s no surprise that Income Property’s Scott McGillivray has a new show on the DIY network premiering March 3.

For Buyers Bootcamp, McGillivray teams up with amateur real estate investors, lays down his own capital and helps them flip a property for a profit. The show will also air on HGTV Canada come April 1.

In each episode, McGillivray takes a tour of two homes, each needing a renovation before hitting the market. He decides which house will give him the most bang for his buck, partners with the homeowners to tackle the reno and invests his own money in the project. If they succeed, they split the profits.