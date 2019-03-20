Jeanne Beker on the basics of a capsule wardrobe

Our fashion expert outlines the foundation items everyone needs to build a wardrobe that never goes out of style

By Jeanne Beker

Whether you’re packing for a spring vacation in a carry-on or overhauling your wardrobe for a fresh start, a capsule collection of basics with a twist is the go-to solution.

A) WRAP IT UP

“These wrap coats are really all the rage now, and nobody does outerwear of any kind better than Canadians.”

Mackage at Andrews, Bayview Village, $690

B) STRIPED TWIST

“I love the stripe detailing down the front. That’s really fun. It’s beautifully fitted. There’s something very feminine about this white, crisp shirt.”

Want Boutique, 9301 Bathurst St., $289.95

C) HEAR ME ROAR

“Leopard print has become such a classic that you have to have a nod to it, and Equipment does the best silk shirts.”

Over the Rainbow, 101 Yorkville Ave., $298

D) THE ULTIMATE BLAZER

“It’s a great jacket that you’ll love forever but has a modern feel, because it’s done by Smythe.”

Andrews, Bayview Village, $695

E) DREAMY JEANS

“A nice high rise in a great cut, and they’re Levi’s, so you know they’re well-made.”

Over the Rainbow, 101 Yorkville Ave., $118

F) PLAID PARTY

“I love the check on these pants. They’ve got a great stretch and a nod to menswear with the cuff at the bottom.”

Poor Little Rich Girl, 2094 Yonge St., $105

G) GREY DAYS

“Who doesn’t love a cuddly cardigan? This one almost has a hand-knitted feel to it.”

Canopy Blue, 2582 Yonge St., $224

H) CROCHET CHIC

“Beautiful crochet-looking detailing with shots of black thread going through it.”

ShopCloakroom.com, $145

I) CALL ME CAMI

“This silky, sexy cami with fine lace detailing is a nod to lingerie in day dressing that is very simple and beautifully feminine.”

Parpar, 1766 Avenue Rd., $75

J) TIMELESS TURTLENECKS

“This fabric feels like a second skin.” (Navy) Andrews, Bayview Village, $190

“A great berry colour with a less snug fit.” (Burgundy) Parpar, 1766 Avenue Rd., $49.95

K) NIFTY NEUTRALS

“The stripe detailing on the cuff in neutral colours just takes it up a notch. It makes it fun, not your boring black sweater.”

Intermix, 130 Bloor St. W., $505

L) PENCIL IT IN

“You know that a little pencil skirt like this is going to be ultra sexy. This is going to hold you in like a pair of Spanx.”

Poor Little Rich Girl, 2094 Yonge St., $129

M) LITTLE BLACK JUMPSUIT

“I love jumpsuits because it’s a one-piece that takes you anywhere. You can wear this forever, and it’s seasonless.”

Parpar, 1766 Avenue Rd., $155