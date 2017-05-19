Big Opening: Handmade eye candy on Queen West

By Ray Lontoc

Vinyl sunglasses: Illesteva, $300 CJ BAEK

​Illesteva’s glasses are handmade in Italy and radiate spunk that appeals to the vibrant youth longing for sunnier skies.

The men’s Bellport Optical ($240) have an elegant ease about them, finished with an Illesteva stamp, which is not too garish, on its front. The women’s Capri sunglasses, ($245) with tortoise-like frames and blue sky mirrored lenses, reflect a cool nonchalance.

Their bags and accessories glow with similar panache. The Black with Purple Lotus umbrella ($375) features a lotus motif that blooms underneath the umbrella as you open it, and backpacks like the Charlie Grey with White Splatter ($750) are tasteful and rebellious. In truth, the handmade in Italy moniker is just a bonus.

It’s the style and design of each piece that makes this new store on Queen Street West worth the visit.

Illesteva, 829 Queen St. W.