Big Opening: Le Labo is Queen West's newest fragrance boutique

By Ray Lontoc

Published:

Santal 26 candles, $120 for set of three

Creative impulse and craftsmanship are the main driving forces behind T.O.’s new fragrance boutique, Le Labo.

Its co-founders, Eddie Roschi and Fabrice Penot, started their venture after a brief period working together with Giorgio Armani fragrances in Paris. Their desire for authentic simplicity in their scents has lead to unparalleled care in how they assemble their wares. 

All of Le Labo’s perfumes are made one by one by its lab technicians; its candles are hand poured one by one in Mississippi; and its concrete candle vessel is made by artisans in California. There is a soulful process to their creations that includes searching for the best raw ingredients — sandalwood from Australia, vetiver from Haiti, tubereuse from India.

That being said, if you are looking to test the waters with Le Labo, look no further than Santal 33 ($195). But we highly encourage you to visit and choose for yourself, as fragrance can be very personal. Smelling is believing. 

Le Labo, 876 Queen St. W.

